Man Utd's Mason Greenwood released on bail after arrest

Manchester United's English striker Mason Greenwood. PHOTO/ AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • A spokeswoman for the force confirmed to AFP: "The man has been released on bail for everything."

Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood has been released on bail after being questioned over the alleged rape and assault of a young woman, police said on Wednesday.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.