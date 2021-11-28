Man Utd's Ronaldo on bench in Chelsea clash

Manchester United's Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo warms up ahead of the English Premier League football match between Chelsea and Manchester United at Stamford Bridge in London on November 28, 2021. PHOTO/AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The 36-year-old has scored 10 times since returning for his second spell at United in August.

Michael Carrick insisted Cristiano Ronaldo had no complaints about his decision to leave the Manchester United star on the bench for Sunday's clash with Premier League leaders Chelsea.

