Man Utd stumble again in Watford stalemate

Manchester United's Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo reacts after the final whistle of the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and Watford at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England, on February 26, 2022. PHOTO / AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

Manchester United's challenge for a top-four finish in the Premier League stumbled once more as Watford clung on for a 0-0 draw at Old Trafford to boost their hopes of survival.
United dominated from start to finish but were made to pay for not taking any of their chances with Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes and Anthony Elanga not clinical in front of goal.

