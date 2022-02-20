Man Utd survive Leeds storm to tighten grip on top four

Leeds and Manchester United's players argue during the English Premier League football match between Leeds United and Manchester United at Elland Road in Leeds, northern England on February 20, 2022. PHOTO/ AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

Lost leads have been a feature of Ralf Rangnick's interim spell in charge and United were punished by another slow start to a second half as Rodrigo's fortunate cross and substitute Raphinha brought Leeds level

Ralf Rangnick said Manchester United's fightback from blowing another half-time lead to beat Leeds 4-2 was the "best possible response" his side could give to reports of dressing room unrest.

