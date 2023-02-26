Manchester United v Newcastle League Cup final: What they said

Key quotes after Manchester United's 2-0 victory over Newcastle in Sunday's League Cup final:

"It's an amazing feeling. We've been searching for this moment - us, the fans, the club all together. Finally we get our trophy. I think we deserved it.

-- Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes

"It's been an amazing period (under Erik ten Hag). First trophy of the season but we want more. This is not enough for this club, we want more and we need more because our standards need more."

-- Fernandes

"The hunger is to have more moments like this. I've been in finals we've won and when we've lost. When you win it is massive for us as individuals to go down in the history of the club."

-- United's top scorer Marcus Rashford

"First you have to win the first one. That is what we did today. You get a lot of inspiration from this, but also more confidence. We are still in the start of restoring Manchester United and that is winning trophies."