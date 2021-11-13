Mandela at Villa for work, not talk

SC Villa Jogoo interim president William Nkemba (L) hands instruments of power to the new club president Omar Ahmed Mandela (C) on November 13, 2021 as VEC chairman, Isaac Walukaga looks on. Photo/ Eddie Chicco

By  Andrew Mwanguhya

What you need to know:

  • Dennis Mbidde Ssebugwawo and legislator Medard Lubega Ssegona were the contestants. They sat this out. 

After years of uncertainty, ownership and governance wrangles, SC Villa have a new president.
Omar Ahmed Mandela is the first Villa president since Ben Misagga was unceremoniously seen out in 2018 to pave way for an interim committee to try realign the club. 
Encouragingly, Misagga is one of Mandela's executives, serving as vice president in charge of mobilisation and fans.
Mandela, who stood unopposed after the first attempted election - which he was not part of - was stopped by a court injunction, was sworn in on Saturday morning at his sports centre in Industrial Area.

