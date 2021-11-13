Mandela at Villa for work, not talk

After years of uncertainty, ownership and governance wrangles, SC Villa have a new president.

Omar Ahmed Mandela is the first Villa president since Ben Misagga was unceremoniously seen out in 2018 to pave way for an interim committee to try realign the club.

Encouragingly, Misagga is one of Mandela's executives, serving as vice president in charge of mobilisation and fans.

Mandela, who stood unopposed after the first attempted election - which he was not part of - was stopped by a court injunction, was sworn in on Saturday morning at his sports centre in Industrial Area.

Villa Electoral Commission chairman Isaac Walukagga declared him new club president at 11.28 am.

And the soft-spoken Villa lifelong fan didn't waste time in words.

"Mine is very short, I don't have a lot of words to say," said Mandela, who had hitherto served the club in active role 17 years ago.

"We have come here to work. We have a lot of work to do."

Alongside the already mentioned Misagga, Mandela’s executive also includes Daniel Bakaki, Hajji Salim Ssemanda and Mohammed Bazirengedde - for now.

Mandela takes over from the William Nkemba-led Interim Committee that has been steering the club since 2018.

“To the new team," said Nkemba, "I point to you the following issues; the review and harmonization of the trust deed and the club statutes.”

He also asked the new team to be firm by emphasizing the distinction of roles of the club Secretariat, the VMTs(Villa Members Trust), the Executive, the Congress and the Trustees.

Nkemba, who pledged full support to the new executive, also emphasized the need for a comprehensive youth structure."

Villa were supposed to hold elections on August 28 this year, but a court injunction applied for by a one Brenda Nambalirwa Kawuma put them on hold citing irregularities in the process.