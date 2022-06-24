Mandela axes Koukouras as Villa boss

Greek coach Petros Koukouras will not be part of the ongoing rebuilding at SC Villa.

He has been shown the exit by club president Omar Mandela after just one season in charge of the Jogoos.

The writing was on the wall that the 34-year-old tactician was to face the knife after several club officials openly castigated him in a regrettable season that saw Villa survive the relegation scare late on.

Sacked SC Villa coach Petros Koukouras is seen at the touchline while he was still in-charge of the club. PHOTO/FILE/EDDIE CHICCO

The press release that confirmed his sacking called the divorce an amicable one and also stated that his hitherto deputy Jackson 'Nelly' Magera takes on the reigns on a temporary basis.

Koukouras' side finished 12th on the StarTimes Uganda Premier League table with just eight wins and 12 losses.

His side lacked an identity and zeal to fight which Koukouras blamed on the inexperience and quality of the players he had at his disposal.