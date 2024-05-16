Mandela return allowed SC Villa to dream again

Even as SC Villa enter the final day of the Uganda Premier League season with a big chance to win their first national title in two decades, they admittedly remain with a catalogue of problems.

While there is a semblance of a structure, with club president Hajj Omar Mandela leading a 10-man executive that also includes legendary William Nkemba as CEO, the Blues largely operate an amorphous system.

It is easier to navigate Kampala potholes than know the appropriate line of contact to officially extract club information, for example!

Yet, even with the above ambiguity, Villa have come close to snatching the league title - the closest being last season when they arrived on the final day needing victory over URA to be champions but lost.

On the pitch, the Blues have shown a slightly better structure, with their Serbian coach Dusan Stojanovic getting unknowns to play some purposeful football.

They have also cleverly managed to go about their business under the radar, avoiding any title talks until the final bend.

When deep pockets meet passion

But behind it all, it has largely - one could even argue solely - been down to the deep pockets and connections of Mandela, who took office in November 2021, that has made it possible.

Of course it helps when your financier is even your true and passionate fan. And that is what Mandela - who is Villa through and through - is.

While unveiling his fresh executive last September, Mandela committed to everyone present that “all the money that comes to Villa will not be touched by the executive. It will go to the team.”

Mandela was speaking just over a month after LingLong Tyres and Mandela Group - who represent the Chinese Tyre Manufacturing Company’s interests here, had signed a Shs2.7b five-year-deal with Villa that would see Jogoos receive about Shs540m per season.

Hajji Mandela (L) consults the chief executive officer William Nkemba. PHOTO/EDDIE CHICCO

Player welfare

Indeed, a good chunk of that has gone to player welfare. This is evident from the team going about their business with no player or coach complaining about pay, or delayed travels for games because of lack of funds.

“They have everything,” said a source at the club, “from transport allowance, breakfast, lunch, salary and bonuses being paid on time, they are not complaining at all.

“Perhaps what has been missing since Mandela took over is the people he can trust to deliver his vision, not those who only trade in rumours, creating a grey area between him and the coach.”

Bonuses

Talking of winning bonuses, we can reveal that Villa players earn as high as Shs150,000 - per player, per game won - and as low as Shs60,000.

Our sources at the club confirm that every player that starts a game earns Shs150,000 in winning bonus, while those that come on as substitutes each receives Shs90,000.

Unused substitutes in every match won earns Shs60,000. The coaching staff also have their own bonus structure.

In comparison, this is still less than say Vipers SC, who pay a basic bonus of Shs200,000 to every player that makes a matchday winning squad, and KCCA - who paid the same amount the last time we checked.

Yet, for a team that used to struggle to clear players salaries since they fell from grace, let alone have any bonuses, Villa’s progress in that area is clear to see.

On top of the above, it has been the norm this season for Villa to enter a residential camp for every game, whether home or away.

As witnessed in the years preceding Mandela’s arrival, the above was never possible.

SC Villa winning bonus structure

Shs150,000 for every player that starts a match that is won

Shs90,000 for every player that comes on as substitute for a match won