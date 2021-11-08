Money bag. Mandela’s ‘full return’ at Villa Park is expected to lift the gloom on the Jogoos. PHOTO/EDDIE CHICCO

|

Soccer

Mandela sole candidate in SC Villa race

JtRavpz3_400x400

By  Elvis Senono

Reporter

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • The situation leaves Mandela, who last held an active role at the club 17 years ago, as the sole candidate ahead of Saturday’s election.

Omar Mandela looks set to become the next SC Villa president after the closure of nominations on Saturday left him as the sole candidate for the club presidency.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.