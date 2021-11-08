Mandela sole candidate in SC Villa race

Omar Mandela looks set to become the next SC Villa president after the closure of nominations on Saturday left him as the sole candidate for the club presidency.

Only two members picked forms with Farouk Meywa, who has long advocated club elections, failing to meet all requirements, the club said.

“He didn’t pay the Shs19.5m nomination fee and also didn’t have complete list of executive members,” Villa electoral committee chairman Isaac Walukagga told Daily Monitor yesterday.

The situation leaves Mandela, who last held an active role at the club 17 years ago, as the sole candidate ahead of Saturday’s election.

“We have guidelines, which were shared ahead of time. We have a roadmap and in light of what has transpired, we can’t revisit the timeline we set for ourselves.

“The person who has complied with the requirements will be vetted by the board of trustees and once that is completed we’ll have a declaration of that person’s candidature,” added Walukagga, whose commission threw out Meywa’s request for an extension.

Repeat process

This is the second electoral process the club is undertaking after the earlier one was aborted on August 28 citing irregularities in the voting process as Medard Ssegona and Dennis Mbidde vied for the club’s top seat.

The club has for the last three years been under the interim leadership of William Nkemba since Ben Misagga quit as president citing interference from Fufa and self-confessed Villa fan Moses Magogo.

Misagga’s sentiments were last week shared by Villa Trustees head Gerald Sendawula before Fufa backtracked on their decision to take charge of the club’s election process.