Mane resumes Senegal training after head injury

Senegal's forward Sadio Mane controls the ball during the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) 2021 round of 16 football match between Senegal and Cape Verde at Stade de Kouekong in Bafoussam on January 25, 2022. PHOTO / AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Mane was hurt in a collision with Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha, who was sent off as a result.
  • Mane stayed on the pitch and scored the opening goal a few minutes later but was eventually substituted.

Senegal star Sadio Mane has returned to training ahead of Sunday's Africa Cup of Nations quarter-final against Equatorial Guinea after suffering suspected concussion in their last match.
"He's doing well," Senegal coach Aliou Cisse said Saturday, suggesting the Liverpool forward would be available despite taking a heavy blow to the head in a 2-0 win over Cape Verde in the last 16.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.