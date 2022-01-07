Mane, Salah and more: Six stars to watch at the Cup of Nations

Photo combo of Sadio Mane  and Mohamed Salah. PHOTOS/ AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Many scoffed when Salah came seventh in the final Ballon d’Or rankings in November
  • Another former African footballer of the year, Mahrez captained Algeria to victory in 2019 and is again the star man as they look to defend their title.
  • The tall 27-year-old striker has been one of the stars of this season's UEFA Champions League, scoring 10 goals in the group stage for Ajax. 

The Africa Cup of Nations begins in Cameroon on Sunday with the continent's top-ranked side Senegal seen as the team to beat alongside reigning champions Algeria.
AFP Sport picks out six stars to watch at the tournament:

