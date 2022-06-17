Manzoki big favourite for MVP accolade

The curtains will finally come down on the Startimes Uganda Premier League 2021-2022 season this evening when the Pilsner End of Season Awards are held at Kati Kati, Lugogo this evening.

Vipers striker Caesar Manzoki is favourite to lift the MVP gong in which he is nominated alongside club-mate Milton Karisa and Onduparaka striker Muhammad Shaban.

Congolese born Manzoki who recently switch nationality to Central African Republic finished as the league’s top scorer with his 18 goals guiding Vipers to their fifth title.He also scored in the second round games against URA and SC Villa that Vipers each won 3-0 to eventually finish 18 points ahead of would be challengers KCCA.

Leading assists

Vipers teammate Karisa was meanwhile directly involved in 18 of the 69 goals Vipers scored in the league registering a league-high eight assists to accompany the 10 goals he scored.

He formed a key part of the team’s devastating front three that also includes Yunus Sentamu who was not considered for the awards owing to his religious beliefs being in contradiction to the awards sponsors Pilsner. Onduparaka captain Shaban completes the MVP shortlist after stellar second round in which he helped pull away his side from relegation trouble to finish ninth.

Nominees per Category

MVP

Cesar Manzoki (Vipers)

Milton Karisa (Vipers)

Muhammad Shaban (Onduparaka)

Best coach

Roberto Oliveira (Vipers)

Alex Isabirye (BUL FC)

Abbey Kikomeko (Busoga United)

Best goalie

Alionzi Nafian

(URA)

Fabien Mutombora (Vipers)

Richard Anyama (Arua Hill SC)

Defender

Halid Lwaliwa (Vipers)

Livingstone Mulondo (Vipers)

Bright Joseph Vvuni (Arua Hill)

Midfielder

Marvin Joseph Youngman (Soltilo Bright Stars)

Siraje Ssentamu (Vipers)

Bobosi Byaruhanga (Vipers)