Manzoki bracing for golden boot battle

It is not just the StarTimes Uganda Premier League title race that is taking a shape. The battle for the top marksman accolade is hotting up too, with two Congolese imports armed for the kill.

Second-placed Vipers head to Kavumba Recreation Grounds this afternoon to face Soltilo Bright Stars seeking to cut the four-point deficit on leaders KCCA.

Lanky forward Ceasar Manzoki, who netted the solitary goal in their last win over Tooro United to make it six goals so far, is pursuing more than just victory.

“My first objective is to help the team win the title. But it is my personal goal to perform better than last season and compete for the golden boot,” he said.

Tooro faced with Golola puzzle

Tied on six goals with URA’s Cromwell Rwothomio and KCCA’s Davis Kasirye, Manzoki is one better than striking partner Yunus Sentamu, who he lauds for accelerating his work.

“It is always good to play with the best and Yunus is one of them. We enjoy playing together,” the forward said.

The top scorer’s race inevitably draws in Express’ Eric Kambale, who finished just a goal shy of Sentamu’s 16 last campaign.

“To compete with Eric makes me happy because he’s a longtime brother. To see him evolve and perform makes me proud. He has been attentive to all the advice given to him,” Manzoki said.

Meanwhile, the curious case of coach Edward Golola could be answered as the tactician says he will be back in the Tooro United dugout.