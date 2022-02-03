Manzoki razes Villa to send message to KCCA

Manzoki (R) is joined by Najib Yiga and captain Paul Willa to celebrate one of Vipers' goals against Villa yesterday.

By  Elvis Senono

Cesar Manzoki bagged a second half brace to illuminate Vipers’ one-sided 3-0 trouncing of visiting SC Villa at St Mary’s stadium, Kitende and consequently ascend to the summit of the StarTimes Uganda Premier League.
His second half goals moved the Venoms to 33 points, two clear of KCCA whose rescheduled game away to Onduparaka at Bombo today hangs in balance.

