Manzoki razes Villa to send message to KCCA

Cesar Manzoki bagged a second half brace to illuminate Vipers’ one-sided 3-0 trouncing of visiting SC Villa at St Mary’s stadium, Kitende and consequently ascend to the summit of the StarTimes Uganda Premier League.

His second half goals moved the Venoms to 33 points, two clear of KCCA whose rescheduled game away to Onduparaka at Bombo today hangs in balance.

Onduparaka-KCCA was abandoned in December when home fans rioted. Unlike many other precedents, Fufa opted not to award the points to KCCA, choosing to order a replay.

KCCA contested that the authorities did not follow their own rules and regulations. They appeal the decision.

With the opposition distracted, Vipers are focused on the job at hand.

Yunus Sentamu scored in the seventh minute off a Milton Karisa cutback to emphasize that this was destined to be a tough afternoon for Villa under chilly weather.

The visitors huffed and puffed with half-hearted penalty shouts the closest they came to scoring but never really caused goalkeeper Fabien Mutombora any problems.

Manzoki’s first came on 62 minutes, nicking the ball off Amir Kakomo then shooting from outside the area to catch Martin Ssenkooto in the Villa goalposts unaware.

The second was delightful as the Congolese forward, often credited more for his link up play, rose highest to deftly divert Disan Galiwango’s free kick into the net on 67 minutes.