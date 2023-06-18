Marked improvement as sides battle for semis

King's College Budo were kicked out of the Fufa TV Cup with the unenvied record of being the only side that did not score a goal.

However, their display in the second leg of their 3-0 aggregate loss to St. Mary's College Kisubi was far better than the first leg in which they lost 2-0 in Kisubi.

Smack scored early in the 16th minute through Jimmy Ambayo but from there, Budo - rallied by their own fans - tried to fashion their own chances and keep the visitors from extending the lead.

The competition has seen improvement all over. Although it can also be attributed to the sides that won the first leg being comfortable enough and therefore having no reason to be adventurous.

Mengo SS won the first leg at Makerere College 4-1. last week So that allowed them to make four changes to the side that started the second leg at home on Friday. They also brought in Makerere University (women's team) coach Fred Ndawula to guide the team as their usual coach Samuel Hassan Mulondo is with the national team in Cameroon.

Ndawula's side, however, needed a 77th minute penalty from John Ssenfuma to complete the double over Macos. Ssenfuma is also the tournament top scorer with three goals in two matches now.

Mwiri, Namilyango fall

Elsewhere on Friday, Jinja College were held to a 1-1 draw by Busoga College Mwiri. Meshack Kiprotich scored for a deserving Mwiri in the 35th minute to level the aggregate score but Elvis Kigongo capitalized on a lapse in concentration at the start of the second half to equalize on the day, and give Jinja College a 2-1 aggregate lead with his second goal in two matches against Mwiri.

Earlier on Thursday, Namilyango had shown resolve but were broken further by Gift Fred Mutalya's 35th minute strike that gave Kiira College Butiki a 3-1 aggregate lead. Unshockingly, the goal sent almost half of the crowd that had gathered at the Seeta-based school's football pitch away for rugby, where they have witnessed more success over the years.

"We tried a lot to win this game and put in a lot to do better but we did not use our chances very well," Namilyango captain Godwin Garry, said.

"The good thing is that we now know what it takes to play these competitions and next time we shall do better," he added.

Butiki coach Moses Barasa attributed their resilience from the motivation they have from their administration and old boys of the school.

FUFA TV CUP

RESULTS - SECOND LEG

Jinja College 1-1 Busoga College Mwiri

Jinja College advance 2-1 on aggregate

Namilyango College 0-1 Kiira College Butiki

Kiira College advance 3-1 on aggregate

Mengo SS 1-0 Makerere College

Mengo advance 5-1 on aggregate