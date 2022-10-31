Maroons blur KCCA; Express, Villa figure

Maroons are savouring the headlines following Fred Amaku’s magic and Simon Tamale’s continued heroics in goal.

The two and their close-knit Maroons unit were in their unyielding selves on Friday as they staved off KCCA in the 1-0 victory at the Prisons Ground in Luzira.

Manager Morley Byekwaso’s KCCA arrived into this unchanged and riding high on the back of a 1-0 win over StarTimes Uganda Premier League (SUPL) reigning champions, Vipers.

And they had their chance to build onto that on the half hour after a Maroons player handled in the penalty box but KCCA striker Tshisungu Kankonde, under pressure to get off the mark, rattled the crossbar from the spot.

The punishment from Maroons after the break was resolute and definitive. Just after the hour; a long, searching crossfield ball flew over the shoulders of backtracking KCCA defender Mustafa Mujuzi, landing uncomfortably in front of him.

Amaku was in tow, hurrying and monitoring his opponent’s every movement; giving him the attention a warder reserves for suspicious prisoners.

Soon, Mujuzi did not know the whereabouts of the ball and Amaku. The striker had dispossessed the defender with the ease with which you take a walk in the park, next twisting Geoffrey Wasswa’s blood before blasting the ball into the roof of the net.

Byekwaso admits pressure

Maroons 1-0 up on 63 minutes and Amaku counting three goals in five games! KCCA manager Byekwaso was helpless.

“When you analyse the game their ratio of attack has been so low, ours has been up, but that is football,” said Byekwaso, who has now won two and lost two, dropping to eighth place on six points, as many as behind leaders Bul.

On his job, he agreed that the pressure “will keep on coming. This is the nature of our job. Once you don’t perform to expectations, it is expected. But we shall keep improving.”

Maroons second win in five games has them up in third on eight points. Right above them is a certain SC Villa, who continue doing their business under the radar of noise.

The record 16-time champions, still looking for their first league title since 2004, edged an otherwise dominant Busoga United 1-0 at Wankulukuku, thanks to substitute John Katende’s 85th minute winner.

Villa’s third victory in five matches keeps them second but moves them to within a point of leaders Bul, who are on 11.

Elsewhere, Marvin Oshaba opened his account for Express and Daniel Shabene scored the other in the 2-1 victory over Onduparaka in Bombo. James Oketch got the hosts' consolation.

The Red Eagles moved into fourth on eight points, while Onduparaka remained bottom on one.

StarTimes Uganda Premier League

Results

Onduparaka 1-2 Express

Blacks Power 0-0 Arua Hill SC

Maroons 1-0 KCCA

SC Villa 1-0 Busoga United

Tuesday, 4pm, TV

Wakiso Giants vs. URA, Kabaka Kyabaggu Stadium, Wakiso

Busoga United vs. Gaddafi, Kakindu Stadium, Jinja

Wednesday, November 2, TV

Bul vs. Onduparaka, Fufa Technical Centre, Njeru

Friday November 4, TV

Vipers SC vs. Maroons, St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende

Arua Hill vs. UPDF, Barifa Stadium

Saturday November 5, 4pm

KCCA vs. Blacks Power, MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo, TV