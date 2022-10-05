Maroons crawl into early lead, Busoga on the spot

Luzira based side Maroons had to rely on custodian Simon Tamale's heroics to climb to the top of the StarTimes Uganda Premier League table yesterday at Kavumba.

Muhammad Senfuma's Maroons lacked the sharpness and precision they had exhibited in the opening day 5-0 triumph over Busoga United.

Against Asaph Mwebaze's Bright Stars, Maroons fluffed the four goalscoring chances that came their way in the barren draw that earned them four points from two matches.

Fred Amaku brushed a well-weighted cross wide while substitute Noel Nasasira tapped wide at the near post.

Soltilo Bright Stars, fresh from a high profile stalemate with reigning champions Vipers, missed chances from Meddie Kyekyune, Kato Kizanyiro, Ibrahim Kasinde and Sam Ssenyonjo.

It was a flee-flowing end to end match that the home side should have bagged three points had they calmed their nerves in front of goal.

"We missed a lot of chances but that doesn't give us a reason to worry," Mwebaze told Daily Monitor.

Vengeance

Most of the attention at Kavumba dwelt on Tamale, sacked at Bright Stars after pouring out his heart.

"I'm happy for this man of the match accolade because I have showed Bright Stars what they missed in not renewing my contract and not treating me well for all the love I have for the club," Tamale revealed.

Battle of 'sick men of the league'

There is a growing belief that Paul Kiwanuka's Busoga United and Peter Onen's Blacks Power won't survive the chop at the end of the season.

Both teams were on the receiving end of 5-0 scores at the hands of Maroons and Bul in the first matches.

They clash this afternoon at Kakindu with Kiwanuka claiming the off the field disorganisation and player registration issues hampered them more that what they had intended to put out.

"We had some internal issues which I can't mention but that has now been rectified and we are good to go," Kiwanuka asserted.

Onen rues a lapse in concentration that led his team to collapse and concede four goals inside half an hour in their debut season but believes the boys will be a different animal today.

"I think the boys were a little excited and lost concentration early in the game but that is football. We have rectified that and will go into this one pumped up for a good result on the road," Onen said.





Tuesday result

Soltilo Bright Stars 0-0 Maroons

Wednesday, 4pm

Busoga United vs. Maroons