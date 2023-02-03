Maroons,Gaddafi stunned as Sharks face Boda Boda in Cup

Maroons and Gaddafi had a bad day in office on Thursday after facing humiliating 2-1 and 1-0 defeats away to third division sides Kisugu United and Kiyinda Boys in the Stanbic Uganda Cup.

Rogers Tabule flicked in Yassir Kassim's freekick in the 73rd minute before Bob Matovu headed a Hamza Kasumba's corner kick deep in the added minutes to fire the Benjamin Jamuhuri-coached Kisugu into the round of 32.

In Mityana, Yunus Sibira was shown red as Gaddafi succumbed to a late Joseph Sewali goal to bow out at the hands of Kiyinda Boys. Dickens Okwir ensured a memorable return for Blacks Power to their former Bukedea home with the lone goal over Bukedea Central that propelled Blacks Power to the round of 32. Gorilla Highland from Kisoro eliminated Fufa Big League side Kataka after their 2-0 victory.

Sharks face Boda

Wakiso Giants highlight today's fixtures as they travel westwards to face Kitara regional side Fort Portal Boda Boda. The Giants have been on the rise since gaining promotion to the league in 2019. The Purple Sharks have reached the quarterfinal in three of the last four seasons and will be looking for better fortunes this time round.

"Of course, no team goes into the competition without the urge of winning it," John Luyinda, the Wakiso Giants coach said ahead of the game."I believe we are among those that would wish to [win]."

Luyinda will have to forge life without arguably UPL's best player of the first round Ibrahim Kasule who moved to Turkish side Ankara Keçiörengücü. He will also miss influential midfielder Titus Ssematimba, defenders Ronald Madoi and Apollo Kakogwe who are with the Uganda Hippos.

"We can not deny the fact that the three players on the U- 20 national team are key to our side but we believe that the remaining players are good enough to represent the team," Luyinda added.