Maroons seek better returns in Mbale

Maroons came into this season’s Fufa Big League as the outright favourites to earn a direct slot to the StarTimes Uganda Premier League through the Elgon group. But with two games remaining to end the first round, the prison warders find themselves trailing table leaders Arua Hills by four points in fourth place.

Today, the team travels to Mbale to face a revitalised Kataka FC that has now won two consecutive matches against Paidha Black Angels and last Sunday away to Blacks Power in Bukedea to shoot them to second with nine points. The Charles Ayiekoh-coached side is going into the match on the back of a double loss to Calvary in Arua and another Mbale side, Heroes at home on Sunday.

“It is not easy to motivate the team after two shocking back-to-back losses but I believe we’ve now overcome that,” Ayiekoh said but rued the instability on injuries that have infested his team: “Injuries have affected us a lot and has reduced our options especially up front yet we don’t have hopes of a transfer window but am pleased that Musa Ssali is back and will be available for the [Kataka] game.”

Among the notable absentees in the warders’ camp include Nelson Mandela (ankle), Ceasar Olega (ankle), Junior Amanya (knee), Abraham Tusubira, Solomon Walusimbi and of recent Emmanuel Olinga (hamstring).

His counterpart at Kataka, coach Godfrey Toldo is weary of Maroons hunger to return back to winning ways but is counting on his team’s form and home advantage that has seen him maintain a perfect record so far.

“They’re a big team and will definitely come for results after two losses but we’re prepared ,” said coach Toldo.

