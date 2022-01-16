Martial denies Rangnick claim over refusal to be in United squad

  • The 26-year-old France international striker is keen to leave the club his agent said last week and has been linked to a loan move to La Liga side Sevilla.

Anthony Martial contradicted Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick's claim he refused to be in the squad for Saturday's match with Aston Villa saying he would "never disrespect the club and the fans."
Rangnick was forced to leave one place on the substitutes bench unfilled for the 2-2 draw after he said Martial opted not to make the trip to Birmingham.
"Yes, he (Martial) didn't want to be in the squad," Rangnick told reporters after the match.

