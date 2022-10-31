Martyrs get chasing initiative after haunting Cardinals

Catherine Nagadya was in destructive mode as Uganda Martyrs High School (UMHS) Lubaga obliterated Uganda Christian University (UCU) Lady Cardinals 4-1 to take back their place as the Fufa Women Super League (FWSL)'s second best team on Saturday.

The winger teed-up Kevin Nakacwa to convert a spectacular freekick in the 32nd minute then had a searching cross headed home by predator Latifah Nakasi at the stroke of halftime.

Nakasi is different gravy, especially this season. She finishes off moves and half chances in a touch or two.

Hasifah Nassuna and Sandra Nabweteme are probably the best strikers Uganda's women football has seen but their prowess is in taking on defenders and shooting mostly from outside the box.

Nakasi, 16 with five goals in five games, is probably closer to Juliet Nalukenge in playing style; operating mostly within the box or just outside it but Nakasi has quicker reactions and a more useful left foot.

In the second half, Nagadya converted a penalty and then won another freekick turned in by Sumaiyah Nalumu to put them three points clear of UCU, who have 10 in six games.

UMHS are still five points behind leaders Kampala Queens, who beat Olila High School 2-0 owing to Resty Nanziri and Zainah Nandede's first half goals, in a match that was belatedly moved from IUIU Kabojja to Fufa Technical Centre, Njeru yesterday.

Olila, with six points, have now lost four consecutive games and will need to quickly arrest their slide as they are just three points off the bottom.

Rest of the league

Elsewhere, Lady Doves' push for a better season continued as Everline Nandera's early goal ensured they held champions She Corporate to a 1-all draw in Nakawa to register their 10th point in six games on Saturday.

Joanita Ainembabazi equalized for the hosts, who also have six points, before the break but both sides struggled to find the definitive quality to kill off the match in the second half.

Asubo-Gafford left the topflight league for two seasons but has returned with the same belief that they can continue to be Kawempe Muslim's bogey side. These sides also drew 1-1 as Shakirah Nyinagahirwa's early opener for Kawempe was cancelled by Madina Nakayi's late freekick at Kampala Quality Primary School, Kisaasi.

But the result of the weekend probably came from Makerere University, where the hosts lost 2-1 to Rines SS.

Makerere captain Josephine Ndagire returned from a two-match suspension straight onto the score sheet but her efforts were nullified by Phiona Arach and Yasmeen Nalukwago's goals that gave Rines their first points of the season.

FUFA WOMEN SUPER LEAGUE

Results

She Corporate 1-1 Lady Doves

Asubo-Gafford 1-1 Kawempe Muslim

UMHS Lubaga 4-1 UCU Lady Cardinals

Makerere University 1-2 Rines SS

Kampala Queens 2-0 Olila HS





TABLE

Kampala Queens 6 6 0 0 15 2 18

UMHS Lubaga 6 4 1 1 15 9 13

Lady Doves 6 3 1 2 11 3 10

UCU Lady Cardinals 6 3 1 2 11 8 10

Kawempe Muslim 6 2 3 1 12 6 9

She Corporate 6 1 3 2 8 8 6

Olila High School 6 2 0 4 3 11 6

Makerere University 6 1 2 3 4 7 5

Asubo-Gafford 6 1 1 4 5 18 4

Rines SS 6 1 0 5 4 16 3