Martyrs, Rines seek momentum

Uganda Martyrs High School (UMHS), Lubaga and Rines SS renew their rivalry in the Fufa Women Super League (FWSL) on Saturday at St. Gerald Stadium, Lubaga.

UMHS have an unblemished record at home against their rivals since the FWSL started the home and away format in 2022 with a 1-0 win in the 2022 season and a 2-0 win in the 2022/23 season.

However, both teams will treat the Saturday encounter as a do-or-die affair after they narrowly lost their 2023/24 season openers to Kampala Queens away in Lugogo and to Kawempe at home in Wakiso respectively.

Rines coach Bright Nyanzi felt his side “were a bit slow” against Kawempe – a match in which they missed a penalty en route to losing 3-2 – but the attacking play from them was more encouraging than in the past years where they struggled to score and also had a poor defensive record.

UMHS have their home record to count on but coach Rogers Nkugwa knows that he cannot afford to lose points again if their dream of competing for the title is to be kept alive. Recent history has shown that one cannot afford to lose more than two games if they are to win the FWSL.

Speaking of title ambitions, defending champions Kampala Queens (KQ) make a short trip on Sunday to Makerere University, who also won 1-0 away at St. Mary’s Stadium Kitende against Wakiso Hills.

Favoured system

After coach Charles Ssenyange’s two uninterrupted months with KQ, he showed he feels safer playing four at the back with two holding midfielders, one creative midfielders, high wingers and one striker but the personalities are far from obvious.

Martyrs had the antidote for that system because Lillian Mutuuzo, starting as the creator, and one of the wingers Zainah Nandede hogged the ball while the holders Shakira Mutibwa and Damali Matama are mostly defensive minded and hardly played the ball forward. It took bringing on Shamirah Nalugya for Matama and substitute striker Florence Imanizabayo’s link-up play for things to change.

Wakiso hope to redeem themselves against a more familiar side in She Maroons today. Both sides are newly promoted to the FWSL from the Elite League (FWSL) but the latter started with a high flying 5-0 win over Asubo that saw some of their players led by hattrick hero Lillian Kasuubo quickly summoned to the national team.

Meanwhile, Kawempe host Uganda Christian University (UCU) who are grappling with striking problems after Ashiat Naluggwa and Sharon Nadunga moved to the USA.

FUFA WOMEN SUPER LEAGUE

SATURDAY, 10AM

UMHS Lubaga vs. Rines, St. Gerald Stadium

She Maroons vs. Wakiso Hills, Luzira Prisons

SUNDAY, 10AM

Asubo vs. Lady Doves, Kampala Quality P/S

Kawempe Muslim vs. UCU Lady Cardinals, Kawempe