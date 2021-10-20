Masaba, 10 URA stars closer to full recovery

Masaba is feeling better now and expounded how he is handling the situation ahead of Sunday’s return leg in Cairo

By Denis Bbosa More by this Author

A recovering Simeone Masaba has shed light on the nitty-gritty of his Covid19 diagnosis, which precipitated his and 10 players’ absence on Saturday in the Caf Confederation Cup tie.

The URA deputy coach tested positive for Covid-19 just a day to the club’s stalemate with Egyptian giants Al Masry at St Mary’s Stadium-Kitende leaving fitness trainer Robert Mukasa to work with his boss Sam Timbe.

Masaba is feeling better now and expounded how he is handling the situation ahead of Sunday’s return leg in Cairo.

“ It’s funny I didn’t feel anything or see positive symptoms before the check up as we trained normally. We are all isolating from our homes and I’m glad to report that we are all improving tremendously, “ Masaba told Daily Monitor.Shafik Kagimu, Cromwell Rwothomio, Steven Mukwala, Viane Ssekajugo, Hannington Ssebwalunyo, James Alitho, Livin Kabon, Juma Dada, Brian Nkuubi and Moses Sseruyidde were reported down with the Covid19 scare and missed the 0-0 draw.

“We are responding to the treatment from our different locations and still have hope of joining the team before they fly out on Friday,” Masaba added.

He also thanked the club technical staff for keeping the players focussed in his recovery session.

In their absence, Timbe remains optimistic at the Lubowa camp that the team can progress to the next round as they aim to make it to the lucrative group stages.

Even when severely depleted the tax collectors put up a commendable fight against Al Masry, bossing possession in the second half, creating half chances and winning most physical and aerial battles.

According to Masaba, the return of reliable stars like Kagimu, Rwothomio, Mukwala and Ssekajugo will ultimately give the team the much needed edge in Egypt.

Alionzi saves a penalty

Onyango beaten twice

Mamelodi Sundowns and AS Maniema Union played to a 2-2 draw in the first leg of their CAF Champions League second preliminary round tie. Former Uganda Cranes captain Denis Onyango was in goal.

Masandawana turned focus to the continent and handed starts to Brian Onyango, Mosa Lebusa in the absence of Rushine De Reuck and Mothobi Mvala.

Sundowns hit the front on nine minutes courtesy of Themba Zwane, leaving their counterparts with their work cut out earlier on in the contest.

The South African champions battled away following the latter exchanges of the clash, whilst Maniema Union slowly and slowly probed an all-out turnaround.

The outfit from the Democratic Republic of Congo got the equaliser shortly ahead of halftime as the Brazilians struggled to maintain their defensive shape.

Advertisement



