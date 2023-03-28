Masaba under early pressure as Bul head into derby

Simeone Masaba might be two matches old at Bul since taking over as coach on an interim basis from Alex Isabirye but the hangman is not far away.

The coach started well by guiding Bul to the quarterfinals of the Cup but a 1-0 loss over Villa last week dented his debut for the club in the Startimes Uganda Premier League.

The dismal league performance was partly inherited from Isabirye who had won only one out of his last six league matches in charge.

It is not clear whether their poor run is the reason the club approached Arua Hill’s manager Livingstone Mbabazi last week but it is clear that Masaba’s work is now cut out.

The edible oil manufacturers host Gaddafi in what is expected to be an unpredictable ping pong derby on Wednesday in Njeru with Masaba expecting a quick reaction from the team.

“We started the second round poorly but we’ve tried to correct the mistakes and hope we react and reap something from the game,” Masaba stuttered when asked about today’s encounter.

Bul sit third on the table, with 29 points, six behind leaders KCCA and ahead of Gaddafi, who sit 10th, by the same margin.

Gaddafi’s Wasswa Bbosa, as well, expects to shake the rust off his magazine and start firing again after going without a win since the year started.

“We’re not badly off per se and are ready for them. Most times, form doesn’t matter a lot in derbies so we expect to bounce back using this game,” Bbosa said.

Bul will continue to miss the services of centre-back Ronald Otti while Gaddafi will play without Mahad Yaya, Stephen Munguchi, Bakari Magumba and Sadiq Sekyembe.

StarTimes Uganda Premier League

Wednesday - 4pm