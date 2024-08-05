Masaka camp pays off for Bugweri in Masaza opener

Bugweri rolled off their campaign in the 2024 Busoga Masaza Cup in style beating the defending champions Busiki 2-0 at the Bugweri District headquarters on Saturday.

The colourful opening ceremony was graced by HRH Kyabazinga of Busoga Gabula Nadiope who was welcomed by thousands of fans.

The home side danced to their fans' tunes drawing the first blood in the 37th minute when Busiki’s defender Fahad Mukose deflected Mathias Kasadha’s corner into his own net.

Bugweri were relentless in their pursuit for a win and their efforts paid off at the hour interval when Kasadha, again, turned provider to Arafat Nkola to power in from 25 yards.

Bugweri’s otherwise perfect day was dented towards the end of the game when their defender Isma Kagere received marching orders for a second bookable offence for time-wasting antics.

Their coach Emmanuel Balyejusa credited their two-week long camp in Masaka and their raucous fans for the win.

“The camp in Masaka and the fans gave us a strong foundation to start the tournament. We also started preparations earlier and has helped us to gel,” Balyejusa told Daily Monitor after the win.

His opposite number Dennis Watuke stated that his players lacked a proper combination because of coming late in the camp.

“Our players arrived late in camp and therefore failed to click our strategy in time. The opponent deserved the win because they pressed hard and were better on all fronts but we have five games to rectify and get back in line,” Watuke said.

The action continues next weekend with three games on Saturday in Ivukula, Kiyunga and Butembe.

2024 MTN Busoga Masaza Cup



Results