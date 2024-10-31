Masaza Cup finale; Buddu vs. Kyaggwe

Now this is what the Masaza Cup final should be about. After the disruptions brought by the Covid-19 pandemic taking away the shine from Namboole Stadium, what a treat to see the most vocal team, Buddu, brought together for a final match against first-timers Kyaggwe.

Buddu have been in the finals six times before winning only twice in 2016 and 2022.

But they seem to have the Midas touch when it comes to this particular competition in head-to-head meetings with Kyaggwe.

Buddu has an upper hand in the previous four meetings winning twice, drawing once albeit small margins. Both teams met in the group stages of the 2023 edition when they were both pitted in the Masengere Group. Each team won their home game 1-0.Buddu reached the final losing to Busiro 2-1.

In 2018, Buddu eliminated Kyaggwe 2-1 on aggregate in the quarterfinals before losing in penalties to Ssingo at Namboole in the final.

The stage is now set for a thrilling showdown at the Mandela National Stadium. Both teams have showcased exceptional football throughout the tournament, and their clash promises to be a spectacle for the ages.

Kyaggwe: The underdogs with a bite

Kyaggwe, the underdogs of the tournament, have defied expectations and secured their place in the final. Their journey has been marked by resilience and determination, as they have overcome formidable opponents to reach this stage.

With a passionate fan base behind them, Kyaggwe will be eager to create history and lift the coveted Masaza Cup trophy for the first time.

Starting their campaign from the Muganzirwazza Group, Kyaggwe qualified as one of the third-best teams into the knockouts. Facing Ssingo, a team that had defeated them twice in the group stages, Kyaggwe managed to overcome the odds to secure a 2-1 aggregate victory.

In the semifinals, Kyaggwe faced Buweekula, another familiar opponent from the group stages. Kyaggwe held onto a slight 2-1 lead in the first leg at home and eventually qualified for the final after a goalless draw in the return leg.

Kyaggwe head coach David Mutono says he has a big appetite for the final since it's his first.

Any doubts about how he might adapt under the glare of the spotlight at Namboole, with all the pressure the final brings, will be met by his shock absorbers Jimmy Kintu and William Kyeswa.

"There's a lot of pressure but that's what big games are meant to be. Our players have blended well and I doubt anyone can stop us," the soft-spoken Mutono said.

Insatiable Buddu

You never count your chicks before they hatch. Until you finish the Buddu game, it’s not over! Buddu, the two-time champions, started slowly.

Starting the campaign with an unlikely 1-0 loss to Butambala, it was a rollercoaster for Buddu, who returned with a narrow home win against Kyaddondo in the second game. But they bottled up the fanfare losing 1-0 to Bugerere in the next game before settling for a goalless draw against Buluuli.

As their fans grew anxious, Buddu recuperated with another 1-0 win over Bulemeezi at the Kitovu Arena before again limping in a draw against Bulemeezi.

Yet Buddu has reserved the best for last, winning their next three games against Butambala, Kyaddondo and Bugerere to seal a place in the quarters as the best team from the Bulange Group.

Finishing the business away to Kabula with a 2-0 victory, they settled for a 1-1 draw at home to meet Kyaddondo.

In what is usually a feisty encounter, Buddu silenced Kyaddondo fans at Wankulukuku Stadium with a 3-1 win before sealing the place in the final with a 1-1 draw at home.

Buddu have a wealth of experience and talent in their ranks, and their attacking prowess has been a key factor in their success. Buddu will be looking to their star players to deliver the goods and secure the third title.

Simon Ddungu, the head coach of Buddu said his boys will claim the third Masaza Cup title provided luck wears a blue shirt.

"We just need luck. We have had a good campaign even though I think we haven't played our best football," he said.

Ddungu said teamwork and lack of reliance on many stars have been the recipe for success this season.

"We have amazing teamwork and we don't rely on any individuals," he stressed.

Mouthwatering

The final promises to be a tactical battle between two evenly matched sides. Both teams possess a blend of youth and experience, and their ability to adapt to different game situations will be crucial. The midfield battle will be particularly intense, as both teams will strive to control the tempo of the game.

Ultimately, the team that can maintain composure under pressure and capitalize on their chances will emerge victorious.

Airtel Masaza Cup

Saturday at 3pm

Final: Kyaggwe vs Buddu

Venue: Namboole Stadium

Road to final

KYAGGWE

Muganzirwazza Group

Gomba 0-2 Kyaggwe

Kyaggwe 2-1 Mawogola

Kyaggwe 1-1 Buweekula

Ssingo 2-0 Kyaggwe

Kyaggwe 1-0 Kooki

Kooki 1-0 Kyaggwe

Kyaggwe 0-1 Ssingo

Buweekula 0-0 Kyaggwe

Quarterfinals

Mawogola 1-3 Kyaggwe

Semifinals

Kyaggwe 1-1 Gomba

BUDDU

Bulange Group

Butambala 1-0 Buddu

Buddu 1-0 Kyaddondo

Bugerere 1-0 Buddu

Buluuli 0-0 Buddu

Buddu 1-0 Bulemeezi

Bulemeezi 1-1 Buddu

Buddu 1-0 Butambala

Kyaddondo 0-3 Buddu (awarded)

Buddu 2-1 Bugerere

Buddu 1-1 Buluuli

Quarterfinals

Kabula 0-2 Buddu

Buddu 1-1 Kabula

Semifinals

Kyaddondo 1-3 Buddu