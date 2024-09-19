Masaza Cup knockout round upon us

Winning the first leg of the knockout round of the Airtel Masaza Cup won't exactly guarantee victory. But it wouldn’t hurt either.

As the quarter finals are held this Sunday, Buweekula, who have been in imperious form, are looking to secure a first-leg lead against Mawokota when the two sides meet at Kakindu grounds.

"When you take a lead in the first leg, it lifts a lot of pressure on your team," said Felix Ssekabuuza, the Buweekula head coach.

Buweekula are away to Mawokota seeking their maiden title after two previous losses in the final. Ssekabuuza believes this is their year.

"We have a good squad and I believe they can deliver the trophy," Ssekabuuza said.

He hopes another maiden victory in schools football when he helped St Julian win the USSSA Boys football crown will be a big motivation.

"This has been a good year for me and I see it ending that way," he said.

Against Mawokota, it will not be a walk in the park as the new Team Manager is keen on restoring the county's pride while newly-acquired head coach Brian Ssenyondo will not lie down.

Coming as one of the best losers, Mawokota have been grinding out results getting three goalless draws and four 1-0 wins and scoring just six goals to advance to the quarters.

Ssekabuuza will hope his talisman Jimmy Kalema (four goals) will deliver so are the new additions of striker Yakin Muwonge, Benjamin Amuru and Jonathan Luyonde.

Elsewhere, Kyaggwe host Ssingo, a team that beat them home and away in the group stage without scoring a goal.

Both teams were in the Muganzirwazza Group. Ssingo topped the group with 23 points, while Ssingo only lost once this season to Buweekula, a team they could meet in the semifinals.

Kyaggwe emerged as one of the best losers. They start the campaign at home in Mukono hoping to get the better of their rivals.

Kyaggwe beefed up its technical team with William Kyeswa joining head coach David Katono.

Kyeswa talked about the importance of mental preparation for this game.

“First of all, we have to use home advantage. We have briefed the players about the fear factor. This is our final and players must give their all without fear,” Kyeswa said.

Another game to watch will involve Busujju, who are yet to lose a game this season when they play Kyaddondo, one of the most enterprising teams this campaign.

Elsewhere, Buddu have been handed an easier draw on paper as they take on Kabula. Buddu initially struggled but hit the right gears towards the end of the season.

For Kabula coach Eric Kisuze, emphasis will be on defence where they have excelled. In 10 games, Kabula have conceded eight goals, three of them coming from one game against Busujju.

Airtel Masaza Cup

Quarterfinals, 3pm

Kabula vs Buddu, Kakindu

Kyaddondo vs Busujju, Bethel City

Mawokota vs Buweekula, Kakindu