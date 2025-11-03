Masaza Cup on the rise

In the past, tribal wars and territorial disputes threatened the very existence of Masaza football in counties such as Kooki, Kabula and Buluuli. But this year, the winds of change blew across Buganda’s most prestigious football competition. Not a single violent incident was reported and the Buganda Minister for Sports, Youth and Arts Robert Sserwanga comfortably attended a fixture in Migyeera — something unthinkable just a few years ago.

The only major hiccup came late in the season when Kyaggwe lodged a petition against Buweekula’s player Shafiq Ssonko, claiming he was ineligible.

The dispute briefly threatened the legitimacy of the final, but the tournament’s disciplinary committee dismissed the case for lack of merit, allowing the competition to proceed smoothly.

Kabaka Ronald Mutebi II hands over the 2025 Masaza Cup trophy to Buweekula. PHOTO/JOHN BATANUDDE

This season’s Masaza Cup therefore marked a turning point. From swelling fan bases to corporate interest and community pride, the tournament has reaffirmed its position as the most unifying sporting event in the Kingdom.

Kyaggwe’s rise

With traditional giants Buddu and Gomba on a downward spiral, Kyaggwe stepped up as the new fan magnet. They travelled with over 200 loyal supporters to every away fixture, while their home matches were complete sell-outs. Their consistent following has drawn the attention of brands like Pilsener King, which are keen to tap into the growing passion that surrounds the tournament.

Herbert Ndugga, the Pilsener King representative, praised the spectacle, saying: “The passion we’ve witnessed, not only here today but throughout the entire tournament, has been truly remarkable.

As Pilsener King, we are proud to celebrate with these exceptional players and devoted fans, whose energy continues to elevate the spirit of the Masaza Cup. The way Kyaggwe has mobilised their people this season is remarkable. They have given the tournament fresh life.”

A universal game

One of the Cup’s biggest strengths lies in its inclusiveness. Unlike the Bika bya Baganda competition, which is restricted to clans, the Masaza Cup is open to everyone living in or beyond Buganda. This openness is exemplified by Buweekula’s decision to name Nigerian defender Pariyo Ogubezo as their captain.

Several players who began their careers in the Masaza Cup have gone on to represent Uganda at the highest level including; Shafik Kagimu (Gomba), Moses Waiswa (Mawokota) and Travis Mutyaba (Gomba), among others.

Katikkiro Charles Peter Mayiga hands over the man of the match accolade to Nigerian born defender Pariyo Ogubezo. The Masaza Cup is an all-inclusive tournament.

A community affair

Except for Kyaddondo, who hosted their matches at the newly refurbished Hamz Stadium, most teams played on community grounds. These local venues gave fans affordable access and a sense of belonging. For many, it was not just football — it was cultural pride.

To Kyaggwe’s chief Vincent Matovu, who was named the most supportive leader of the year, the responsibility goes beyond football.

“Being in charge of Masaza is not a privilege; it’s a chance to serve the Kabaka and the people,” he said.

Yet no spectacle in Uganda’s sports calendar compares to Kabaka's presence at the Masaza Cup’s opening and closing ceremonies. On Saturday, His Majesty Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II, who had just returned from the UK, presided over the final at Hamz Stadium. His appearance, even before a smaller crowd than in recent years, underscored his commitment to unity through sport.

According to the Katikkiro of Buganda, Charles Peter Mayiga, the Masaza Cup is more than a football tournament.

“Participation in the Masaza Cup tournament is open to everyone, even those who are not ethnically Baganda. It is one of Kabaka's initiatives to unite the people of Buganda through sports,” he said.

Despite the modest Shs12m cash prize, the competition attracts immense support from politicians, businessmen and community leaders who see it as the most unifying platform in the Kingdom.

Minister Robert Sserwanga hailed this year’s edition as a model of discipline and organisation.

Alex Talemwa of Buweekula (Left) battles a Ssingo midfielder during the Masaza Cup final at Nakivubo. Talemwa scored the goal thet decided the final. PHOTO/GEORGE KATONGOLE

“The progress of the Masaza Cup shows how far we’ve come in building a spirit of peaceful competition. This is what the Kabaka envisioned — sport as a tool for unity and development,” Sserwanga said.

He added that the ministry will continue working with local chiefs to ensure safety, talent development, and inclusion in all counties.

What sponsors say

For Airtel Uganda, the Masaza Cup has become a cornerstone of their community engagement. Over the years, they have introduced innovations such as the Masaza bundles, offering fans affordable data, SMS and voice packages to stay connected throughout the tournament.

Ali Balunywa, Sales and Distribution Director – Core Markets, Airtel Uganda, said: “Our partnership with the Masaza Cup goes beyond sponsorship. It’s about nurturing local talent and strengthening community bonds. This tournament has become a hub for identifying the next generation of football stars, and Airtel is proud to be part of that journey.”

Centenary Bank’s Immaculate Ngulumi, Chief Manager of Branding & Marketing, echoed a similar sentiment.

“We are proud to have been part of this tournament that continues to unite communities and promote well-being. As a long-standing partner for more than 12 years, we are committed to supporting initiatives that uplift our people, especially the youth. We also thank the fans for keeping the spirit of football alive,” she said.

For Daniel Kayongo, Brand Manager at Plascon, the Masaza Cup aligns perfectly with their values.

He said: “The tournament’s ability to unite people from diverse backgrounds while unearthing raw football talent is something we deeply value. It’s not just about colour on the walls, it’s about painting communities with hope and pride.”

Ibrahim Kirya, an assistant coach of Buweekula hugs a player after the final whistle. He said Masaza Cup football is among the most exciting football tournaments he has participated in. PHOTO/GEORGE KATONGOLE

Even venue owners are catching on. Rogers Mulindwa, chairperson of the Hamz/Nakivubo War Memorial Stadium management committee, praised the organisation and royal presence.

“We were honoured to host the Kabaka and his entourage in Executive Box 21 during the final. In recognition of that historic moment, the box will now be renamed The Royal Box. This is our way of preserving the Kabaka’s legacy and the spirit of unity that the Masaza Cup embodies.”

MASAZA CUP 2025

Champions: Buweekula

Runners-up: Ssingo

Final score: Buweekula 1–0 Ssingo

Top scorer & MVP: Jimmy Kalema (Buweekula)

Most supportive chief: Kyaggwe’s Ssekiboobo

Fair Play Award: Bulemeezi

Cash prize: Shs12 million (winners)