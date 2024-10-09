Masaza Cup returns to Namboole with a bang

Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the popular Masaza Cup football tournament has faced significant disruptions. To mitigate the spread of the virus, the tournament was relocated to Fufa Technical centre Njeru, St Mary's Kitende, and Wankulukuku. The games held in Njeru were subject to stringent health protocols, resulting in limited spectator attendance and a group-by-group format on a residential basis.

Following the easing of COVID-19 restrictions, the Masaza Cup finals were held at St Mary's Stadium in Wankulukuku in both 2021 and 2022. Last year, Bulemeezi emerged as champions, claiming the title at Muteesa II Stadium Wankulukuku.

With the recent completion of renovations at Namboole Stadium, this year's Masaza Cup final will be held at the iconic Mandela National Stadium, a venue which had become synonymous with Masaza Cup finals.

Robert Sserwanga, the Buganda Kingdom minister of youth, sports and the arts announced yesterday that this year's final on November 2 will be played in the 42,000-capacity stadium.

Ordinary tickets will be available for purchase at Shs20,000. For those seeking a more premium experience, VIP and VVIP tickets will be sold at Shs50,000 and Shs100,000, respectively.

Kyaggwe and Buddu near

In Sunday's first leg matches, both Kyaggwe and Buddu secured impressive come-from-behind wins.

Buddu rallied from an early deficit, scored by Isaac Ssenyunja, with Michael Kayongo netting a brace to propel his team to a 3-1 victory. Kayongo's standout performance earned him the MVP award at Muteesa II Wankulukuku Stadium. Mike Walaga scored the goal for Buddu's win.

Meanwhile, at Bishop's SS Mukono, the hosts, Kyaggwe, also overcame a goal deficit to defeat visitors Buweekula 2-1. This marked Buweekula's first loss of the season.

Buweekula took an early lead through Herbert Asiimwe before Steven Nyalimu grabbed a brace for the hosts. But the Felix Ssekabuuza side was so compact in the midfield where he deployed three defensive players until the later winneir.

“We have to use home advantage in the return leg. Good thing is that we have scored a goal,” Ssekabuuza said.

The return leg will be played this weekend. Kyaggwe will visit Buweekula in Mubende while Buddu hosts Kyaddondo at the Kitovu Arena off Nyendo Town.

Airtel Masaza Cup

Semifinals - first leg

Kyaggwe 2-1 Buweekula

Kyaddondo 1-3 Buddu

Return leg, Oct 13

Buweekula vs Kyaggwe, Mubende

Buddu vs Kyaddondo, Kitovu Arena

Final: November 2, 2024