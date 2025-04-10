Masters of the Fufa Big League

As the Fufa Big League table begins to take shape with the season entering its final defining stretch, the stakes couldn’t be higher.

Every point earned and every goal scored counts. But in the chaos and drama of Ugandan football’s most demanding but unpredictable leagues, a select group of coaches seem to be thriving where everyone else is stumbling.

They are not just tacticians but certified architects who have mastered the art of the climb and survival.

This weekend, the league enters match day 20 as the warning bell goes for the final eight matches that will determine so much but once again, the spotlight is falling on those familiar faces with undisputed credentials.

Bob Obira

Obira, once a KCCA midfielder, made headlines more for controversies than his talent on the pitch. You might not hear his name thrown around much in Big League circles but trust me when it comes to coaching, he’s got as much experience as anyone who gets the spotlight.

Obira has operated largely as a second in command at the now-defunct Lira outfits Sporting United and Lira United but it is at Blacks Power that he commands all the respect. Since the club shifting base to Lira and changing name from Bukedea TC, Obira has been part and parcel of their bench. During the six-year period, he has been the only constant on the team’s bench working under experienced coaches John Ongodia, Vialli Bainomugisha, Peter Onen and Francis Mugerwa before he took charge permanently this season.

Obira played a key part in assembling and gluing together the team that earned promotion to the topflight in 2022 and has learnt the trade by keeping the backbone of the squad throughout. At their best under Obira who has earned himself the moniker ‘Sexy coach’, Blacks Power have dominated with flair like a UPL team temporarily lost in the wilderness. His 2-0 demolition of Nec in the Stanbic Uganda Cup recently and their long lead in the race could be a good point for referral.

Mark Twinamasiko

If you thought mastery of this league is not that important, ask Buhimba United. The Hoima side were doing fairly well in the first round under coach Paul Nkata but to leave no stone unturned, appointed Mark Twinamasiko who is tried and tested in these murky waters. Twinamasiko rose to prominence eleven years ago when he became the youngest coach at 29 years to promote a team after his heroics with The Saints. From then onwards he has been a go-to man for teams seeking the climb or survival including Busoga United (then Kirinya-Jinja) who he pushed to near the playoffs a season later in 2015 before departing prematurely. He has since guided Kitara to their maiden topflight ticket in 2021 and played a big role in their return two years ago.

Allan Kabonge

Just behind the two in the pack is another name chasing more aggrandizement: Allan Kabonge. The Self-professed ‘Football Messiah’ has made his name by living all his life in this league, literally. Kabonge shot into the scene in 2012 when he led Aurum Roses to the topflight. He cemented his status as a master of the Big League when he stunned his peers to promote three teams - Onduparaka, Masavu and Paidha Black Angels- in three successive years from 2016 to 2018. He had an unsuccessful stint at Lira United but the manner of his departure was controversial to tag their failure entirely on his abilities.

The weight of expectation after relegation can crush even the best squads. Just ask Busoga United. Just ask Onduparaka. Just ask Proline, Kyetume or anyone who has gone down. Yet so far, Kabonge has tried to keep Gaddafi steadily in contention besides all their off-pitch struggles. Indeed, he has proved that successful coaches in this division do more than just win games, they also change mindsets. To prove that, last week Kabonge left Gaddafi and headed north at Arua Hill in another self-assigned mission to “Save Northern Uganda football”.

“I have left them (Gaddafi) in a good position to climb and now my mission is to save football in Gulu by keeping Arua Hill afloat,” he told Saturday Sports this week.

Indeed, he arrived with a precious 1-0 win over a Kaaro Karungi side that had won four of their last five encounters under their new coach Richard Makumbi.

Makumbi was recognized for getting Vipers promoted nearly two decades ago by club president Lawrence Mulindwa.

Richard Makumbi

But if Kabonge is the lightning rod of attention, Richard Makumbi is the quiet storm and a relentless winner no one else matches. Makumbi’s career as a player was expansive but his works in the second divisions even more.

After ending his illustrious career in 1992, Makumbi quickly got into his trade, one that has now defined him for 33 years. He took over Scoul the next season and didn’t waste time promoting them to the topflight after just one season. His other successful missions include Iganga Town Council, Buikwe Red Stars, Fire Masters, Vipers (then Bunamwaya), Bul, Soana, Mbarara City, Mukono Lions, Utoda and Kenya’s Western Stima. A promotional specialist that has proved his credentials beyond the Ugandan borders.

Recently, he played a key part in Kitara’s rise in 2023 and laid the foundation for Lugazi’s road to the topflight last season. Makumbi has now moved to Kaaro with his sights on taking topflight football to Ntungamo for their first time in history. With 13 promotions in his storied career, Makumbi doesn’t necessarily care for styles or philosophies, he is all about results and no wonder his side is one of the only two from the lower divisions still active in the unforgiving Uganda Cup.

Already, the veteran has made some inroads lifting the side from the floor of the table to seventh with 25 points and about three wins away from the chasing pack.

Godfrey ‘Toldo’ Awachango

From the above names, clearly experience is a worthy currency in this brutal division. But while the former promotion winners keep finding work despite setbacks, one name stands out: Godfrey Awachango. Commonly known as Toldo, the Kataka coach is a true example of loyalty.

Awachango has seen it all as a player for Kataka through to the backroom staff until he rose to head coach. He played for the club in two unsuccessful mini-league playoffs in 2008 and 2009 but turned their Messiah in 2016 when he led the team to the Big League after seven years of failure.

The coach has been able to produce a number of stars in the topflight but has been unfortunate not to lift the team into their dreamland after ten years in charge. Nevertheless, he remains the greatest one-man club in the division.

The promotion and survival battles are far from settled but if history has taught us anything, it's that when the pressure mounts, these men deliver.

Eyes will be on them in this final run-in. Definitely, there should be a paragraph on three-time champion Asaph Mwebaze but he is absent from the jungle.

FUFA BIG LEAGUE

Weekend fixtures

Kigezi Homeboyz vs. Blacks Power - Kigezi

Buhimba Saints vs. Ntugasaze - Hoima

Paidha Black Angels vs. Gaddafi - Zombo

Onduparaka vs. Busoga United - Arua

Kiyinda Boys vs. Booma - Bertham City