Match official Donney delays Cup game after losing election

Ronnie Kalema, chairman of the Uganda Football Referees Association, however downplayed the incident, insisting there was no relation between Donney arriving late for a game and his involvement in the grassroots elections.

By Elvis Senono More by this Author

KCCA were one of several sides that qualified for the Stanbic Uganda Cup round of 16 stage over the weekend after their 1-0 win over Nyamityobora at Kakyeka Stadium in Mbarara gave them 5-2 aggregate victory.

The result aside, the game attracted scrutiny after it kicked off close to an hour past the schedule after the late arrival of the day’s match officials led by centre referee Robert Donney.

Donney, who is remembered for his role in the aborted 2015 Uganda Cup final, somehow continues officiating at high level in addition to being a Fufa delegate, which is against referees ethics.

He is reported to have attended the Fufa grassroots elections in Kasese in which he lost his delegate seat to Amon Ainebyona and Sadam Bwambale, who each got 14 votes against his two.

Ronnie Kalema, chairman of the Uganda Football Referees Association, however downplayed the incident, insisting there was no relation between Donney arriving late for a game and his involvement in the grassroots elections.

“Being late is unfortunate but it can happen to anyone. You cannot say the official who arrived late was also from an election,” he explained.

He admitted it is unethical for active referees to hold political offices, but said there was an amendment to the rule.

“As long as your role is not national then you can handle both. He cannot handle games from his area,” Kalema said of the now former Kasese delegate.

Donney was reduced to a fourth official as by the time he arrived, the game had already been handed to Shamirah Nabadda, a resident in Mbarara but who was at the ground as a spectator.

The game kicked off at 4:35pm with Charles Lwanga scoring the only goal of the game a minute from full time.

There will be at least five teams from the second tier Big League in the round of 16 of the Stanbic Uganda Cup. They are Maroons, Proline, Tooro United, Mbale Heroes, and Kitara or Kigezi Home Boyz who are yet to play out their tie.

Uganda Cup last 16

Maroons Onduparaka

Vipers Wakiso Giants

Bul KCCA

Mbale Heroes Proline

Express Tooro United

S. Bright Stars URA

Police UPDF

SC Villa Kitara/HomeBoyz

essenono@ug.nationmedia.com