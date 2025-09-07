Mato is an enigma

Modern sport is quite brutal. It gives no chances for wastage.

For fans, every touch must amount to something. It is so fickle that the current fans would struggle to understand the Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant mentality that sport or life is indeed a numbers game, where you have to try more to gain something.

To score, you must take and miss chances. To beat defenders with skill or passes, you must be willing to lose the ball.

That is probably why players like Uganda Cranes forward Rogers Mato, who are constantly searching for a way through defences, are an enigma. He frustrates as much or even more than he delights.

Take him off

In the first half of Uganda's 4-0 Fifa World Cup Qualifiers win over Mozambique at Mandela National Stadium Namboole, fans called for him to be taken off.

"Vayo, vayo," they ranted. In hindsight, it probably helped that coach Paul Put does not speak or understand the local Luganda dialect.

Mato started well but it is the inconsistency in his actions that frustrates, especially as the minutes ebb away in a home game that was initially billed to be tricky because Mozambique won the first meeting in Cairo in March 3-1.

He was good at winning second balls when Mozambique struggled with clearing aerial balls. Somewhere in the first third of the first half, he sliced the ball delicately into the path of fellow forward Jude Ssemugabi.

The latter raced towards goal but was caught in possession trying to shoot.

Then hell tried to break loose on him in the space of six minutes. At the end of them, it was hard to tell if he was trying not to hide on a tough day or just stubbornly trying to find answers through his abilities.

Mato over hit a corner in the 19th minute. He then tried to find Okello and failed miserably thereby forcing fans into uproar. Then the ball landed to him shortly after and he shot yet Okello and Ssemugabi were free either side of him.

Shortly after, he bundled into Mozambique's Alfonso Amade yet his teammate and left back Abdu Aziizi Kayondo was making an overlapping run on the outside.

Fans were done with him at this point and the frustration was getting to his teammates. In the 25th minute, he nearly collided with Khalid Aucho as the latter tried to play Kayondo through on the overlap. The captain was visibly frustrated and showed Mato the bigger picture.

Somehow, Mato recovered to end that half by winning a freekick in the 29th minute and also play in Mukwala in the 35th minute.

Repaying the faith

His start to the second half was quiet and covered by the 48th screamer by Allan Okello to open the scoring.

Mato, who is said to generally keep a positive outlook on life, came alive in the 61st minute when he collected a long ball from returning goalkeeper Salim Magoola. The first touch was just fine but the hit, when he could buy time for more control, sailed well over the bar.

In the 63rd minute, he exchanged passes with Steven Mukwala but tried unsuccessfully to con the referee for a penalty. In the 65th, he was played through and blazed his shot over the bar.

In the 70th minute, Mato asked Okello to pass the ball to Mukwala as the playmaker tried to demand a wide run. Mukwala found Mato with a quick touch and the latter broke to cut inside and placed the ball calmly to make it 2-0.

Fourteen minutes later, he chested a rebound from an Okello shot saved by Mozambique goalkeeper Ivane Urrubal, then volleyed home for Uganda's third on the night and his third on the night.

And four minutes later, he was back at hit. Beautifully played in by Kayondo, Mato hit the ball through traffic as he attempted to go for a hattrick. Put saved him from spoiling his own night by bringing in the long-lost Joseph Mpande.

"That is what makes the difference in coaching," Put said when asked in the post-match press conference why he kept faith after halftime in a player that had frustrated the entire stadium.

"You must have belief in a player that can make a difference anytime. Give him confidence because I know what he can bring. Some players need a bit more patience," Put said.