Mauritanian Salem offers Neiva more Venom

Afterall it wasn't all doom and gloom for Vipers in their desperate attempt to spread the player transfer wings to the far corners of Africa and beyond.

Where they had regrettable transfer business with Brazilian misfits Gian Carlo Rodriguez and Luis Otavio Santos aka Tinga, the Venoms were at least consoled with the acquisition of Mauritanian lightening forward Muhammed Salem.

His instant impact at the St. Mary's Stadium in Kitende explains why Ivorian striker Desire Tetty was also jettisoned recently after a full fruitless year stay.

Salem's early sparkle at Vipers, that extends to the Fufa Super Eight tourney and friendly matches, has even overshadowed another Ghanaian recruit Awisome Fumidor and offered Brazilian coach Leonard Martins Neiva a new-look attacking trident completed by Yunus Sentamu and Milton Karisa.

The former FC Nouadhibou and FC Sahel forward joined Karisa on the scoresheet in Jinja in Vipers' opening 2-1 away win over Gaddafi on Sunday.

He exhibited box alertness when he pumped in a rebounder from close range and enjoyed telepathic combinations with Karisa and Sentamu - exactly what Neiva will require to overcome wounded Arua Hill on Thursday in the StarTimes Uganda Premier League night duty at Kitende.

Without the Mauritanian last season, the Venoms scored only 40 goals with Sentamu mostly glued on the doctor's table and Karisa nursing large dry spells.

"It wasn't easy to play away against Gaddafi but we managed the first half well.

"I want to thank my players for getting the two goals early although he ground didn't allow us play beautiful football. Vipers is a big club like SC Villa that has to win matches and trophies, " Neiva said.

Vipers other window transfer signings: Paul Mbowa, Richard Matovu, David Bagoole and Grant Masiko are yet to impact themselves on the team set up as much as Salem.

"Like in goal where we have four good custodians (Jack Komakech, who started against Gaddafi, Denis Kigundu, Fabien Mutombora and Alfred Mudekereza), all the the positions in the team have competition and I welcome it," the Brazilian stressed.

Dan Sserunkuma, Martin Kizza, Abubakar Lawal and Abdul Lumala are the other attacking options at Neiva's disposal now that Cromwell Rwothomio and Najib Yiga have been released.

Disenfranchised Kongolo

At their new Paridi Stadium fortress in Adjumani, Arua Hill lost 1-0 to out of sorts Busoga United on Friday without their customary fighting spirit.

For two seasons, the Kongolo had made Barifa Stadium a dreaded hunting ground for visiting teams.

Livingstone Mbabazi's side has lost that facet, are still reeling from departures of pivotal players and trudge to Kitende in an unpredictable state.

All said, Arua Hill can still conjure an upset at Kitende if players like Richard Anyama, Geriga Atendere, Frank Kalanda, Wycliffe Ahumuza, Gaddafi Wahab , Reagan Mpande, Denis Andama, Musa Ssali and Rashid Kawawa pull up their socks.

Mbabazi must avoid the false start to spill into the next league matches against Bul, Gaddafi, KCCA and SC Villa.