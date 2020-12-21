Mawa stars again as Cubs seal Afcon return

By ELVIS SENONO More by this Author

The Uganda Cubs will play at their second successive Afcon under-17 tournament in Morocco next year after sealing their slot yesterday at the ongoing Cecafa tournament in Rwanda.

Oscar Mawa’s struck at the death to dump a resolute Djibouti inside the Umuganda Stadium in Rubavu.

“We beat them 8-0 last time and they have been watching our games so they made it difficult for us this time. I think the pressure from the bench led to the boys not performing well,” said coach Hamza Lutalo.

“We played long balls.”

Lutalo will also be grateful for a clinical presence among his squad with Oscar Mawa finally breaking Djibouti’s resistance at the stroke of full time.

The striker ran onto a long punt up-field before a quick glance allowed him to squeeze a shot inside the post and past the onrushing Djibouti goalkeeper Osman Mohamed.

The goal was the sixth in three games for the KCCA Junior Team forward, who scored a hat-trick against Kenya and a brace against Egypt.

With the target of Afcon qualification secured, the Cubs will now attempt to retain their Cecafa title when they play Tanzania the final tomorrow.

The southern neighbours needed post-match penalties to make it to the final after a 1-1 draw in regular time. They converted four penalties to Ethiopia’s three.

