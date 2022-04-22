Mawejje embraces coaching role amidst post-Mubiru era

Veteran midfielder Tony Mawejje’s new player-coach role at troubled Police will involve coaching as well as playing but he is adamant the emphasis will be on the latter.

Mawejje carefully spells out that Abdallah Mubiru’s temporary replacement John Luyinda will be the man to brew tactics and formations and him as the skipper, to make sure they are implemented.

The critical bid to save the 2005 league winners from the jaws of relegation starts in earnest this afternoon at the MTN Philip Omondi Stadium when they host Mawejje’s former club URA - also in an administrative mess.

Police is third from bottom on the StarTimes Uganda Premier League table with 24 points from 25 matches.

The tax collectors, reeling from the 3-0 Vipers humbling, are fourth on the log with 43 points from 25 matches.

“ We have decided that I concentrate more on playing and morale boosting the players.I will shout the instructions from the pitch,” Mawejje told Daily Monitor.

The remaining fixture list for the Cops looks frightening but Mawejje maintains they are ready to die trying.

“The situation we are in means we shouldn’t fear any sort of opponent.We are like a rabbit attacked by a lion yet it still needs to be alive, “ the box to box midfielder added.

Just mid last month, Police occupied the ninth slot after losing only twice in 16 matches before hell broke loose.

Now they must maul URA, SC Villa, Wakiso Giants, Bul and Vipers to stay afloat.