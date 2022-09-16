Mawejje humbled by fans' generous, heartfelt farewell

By the time the evening drizzle started to disperse the crowds, the appreciative gesture from the sizable spectators to retiring midfielder Tony Mawejje had been made at the Philip Omondi Stadium-Lugogo.

To their delight, Uganda Cranes coach Micho Sredojevic's youthful side that contested against the 2017Afcon crop raised the tempo of the match. Mawejje's star-studded team, that boasted of Denis Onyango, Dennis Iguma, Hassan Wasswa, Godfrey Walusimbi,Isaac Isinde,Yunus Sentamu,Emma Okwi, Joseph Ochaya and Paul Mucureezi, also lived to the billing.

Less fans chanted when Hakim Kiwanuka gave Micho's team the lead on 27 minutes but all the pandemonium was reserved for Okwi and Muhammad Shaban's well taken goals for Mawejje's team. It was understandable.

For the aging supporters, it was thrilling and nostalgic watching retired players like Mike Sserumaga, Mike Mutyaba, Livingston Mbabazi, Vincent Kayizzi and Geoffrey Sserunkuma rolling back the hands of time.

It was a touching moments when referee George Nkurunziza halted the match at the sixth minute for the fans to give Mawejje the final salute.He came close to shedding a tear as colleagues on the pitch hugged and clapped for him.

“I want to thank the fans for hearing my cry and coming through to watch my last dance and support the midfielders academy that I promised to start up. I really appreciate your support, let us continue supporting others because that is the only way we can reach the top as a country,” Mawejje said.

True to his character, Mawejje put up a man of the match show until he was subbed by coach George Ssimwogerere, his first coach at Masaka LC in 2003, in the last ten minutes for Muhammad Kibirige.

"He should always be remembered as one of the greatest midfielders Uganda has ever produced. Happy retirement to a humble and down to earth person without any obsessions," goalkeeper Denis Onyango stated.

This afternoon at the Recreation Ground-Masaka, the same contest will be replayed at the very spot where an illustrious career began for Mawejje almost 20 years ago.

There were monetary and equipment contributions and pledges made to Mawejje's proposed academy project that will consume the proceeds from the two testimonial matches.

Micho, preparing for a Mini-tournament in Libya next week and the Olympic U-23 qualifier against Guinea mid next month, urged his key players Garvin Kizito, Richard Basanga, Kiwanuka and Bobosi Byaruhanga not to lower their guard in the second face-off this afternoon.









Mawejje Testimonial Matches

Wednesday results

Uganda Cranes 1-2 Afcon-2017 Cranes

Today, 4pm

Uganda Cranes vs. Afcon-2017 Cranes