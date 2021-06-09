Mawejje targets trophy with Police FC 15 years after last

By Denis Bbosa More by this Author

The cobwebs have engulfed the Police trophy cabinet since they last lifted the Cecafa Kagame Cup in 2006.

A year earlier, they had defied the odds to bag the Uganda Premier league in a revised form.

Skipper Tony Mawejje, then an upstart in Sam Timbe’s Police side that beat Moro United 2-1 to lift the Cecafa Kagame title, still shares vivid memories.

The box-to-box midfielder scored the winner after coming on as a substitute.

That remains Police’s silverware pride to-date and Mawejje, back at the club after an adventurous stint as a professional now wants to taste glory again in his swansong.

“We had targeted competing for the league title but we fell short. We are resolute in doing everything to win the Uganda Cup,” Mawejje told Daily Monitor.

Police, like other Uganda Cup semifinalists; Bul, Express and Vipers will learn their next opponents at the start of next month.

“We take each game as a final. We have the same chances as everyone so we are not afraid of the draws. To win the trophy you must beat the best,” he added.

Abdallah Mubiru’s Police lie sixth on the league table, 19 points adrift of leaders Express and 18 off Vipers.

“We are not looking at their table status in the Uganda Cup but how we can get past the three finals we have left,” he stressed.

Extra motivation required

When juxtaposing the current crop of players at Police and the 2006 triumphant team, Mawejje says the major difference is motivation.

“Back then, we were facilitated to the teeth since we were playing away and even given bonuses upon returning. That may be lacking now but we are trying to lift the boys’ morale telling them that it is mission possible,” the Uganda Cranes poised midfielder said.

He says there is more quality in the current team and notes the difference between the coaches.

“Coach Abdallah (Mubiru) emphasizes passing the ball and attacking while coach Timbe was a direct coach. At times you need a mixture of the two or the latter to win trophies,” he remarked.

Express double dream in sight

Be it by luck or hard work, everything is steadily moving according to the script for Express this season.

All Stanbic Uganda Cup semi finalists must be fretting at the prospect of booking them in next month’s draws.

Express, who last achieved the double in 1995, lead second placed URA by a point with games against KCCA, Myda, Wakiso Giants and Bul left to play.

The league and cup double dream is also not lost on Vipers who extinguished SC Villa to storm the semis.

They are just two points adrift of Express in the league and interim coach Paul Kiwanuka can buy himself more favours if he keeps Vipers on a competitive front for the two trophies at stake.

With an outside chance, Bul, under 2013 Uganda Cup winning coach Alex Isabirye, are waiting to throw a spanner in the works.

Stanbic Uganda cup Semifinalists

Bul, Police, Express, Vipers

