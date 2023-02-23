Mayanja anticipates better Hippos showing

Coach Jackson Mayanja is anticipating a better showing from his Uganda Hippos side as they play Congo Brazzaville on Thursday in their second group game at the U-20 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

The Hippos made a slow start in their first game against Central African Republic before their second half improvement was rewarded with two goals in a 2-1 win.

“For most of these boys it is the first time to play on this big stage. So in the first half they were a bit shaky. This stage is always difficult in the first games so I know as we go forward we shall be better,” Mayanja said of the performance.

Playmaker Travis Mutyaba is among those who did not match expectations and more coordination will be expected from Isma Mugulusi, Ivan Irinimbabazi and Titus Ssematimba should Mayanja name the same lineup.

Striker John Dembe was among those that impressed, scoring a fine individual goal while Rogers Mugisha picked up the man-of-the-match award.

“But there are some few players who came in and expressed their talent. You saw the young man Rogers who was voted the man of the match award. He is one of those who tried to express himself. We still have a lot to deliver as the tournament progresses,” added Mayanja.

The top two teams from each of the three groups advance to the quarterfinals along with the two best 3rd placed teams and a win for either side today could guarantee progress to the next stage.

Congo were also victorious on match-day one surviving a late scare to beat debutants South Sudan 2-1.

Having won the tournament in 2007, Congo harbour ambitions of winning this year’s title.

“We are prepared to win, and we will be fine in this competition. We always have ambition and we’re here to win this and the vibe is very good. We have a good team to compete,” captain Claude Gisaurvel Ngongara said as quoted by cafonline.com.

Africa U-20 Cup of Nations

Thursday in Group B

Central African Republic vs. South Sudan