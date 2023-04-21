Mayanja greeted with scrutiny, divided house

The name Jackson Mayanja is inscribed on one of the giant billboards at the MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo.

That speaks a great deal about his legendary status at KCCA as a former phenomenal forward.

As a player, Mayanja is regarded among the best that have ever donned the yellow stripes yet as coach, many still have their doubts about his managerial potential.

As he arrives to replace departed Morley Byekwaso on an interim basis, Mayanja will be welcomed by many doubting Thomases and a couple of issues to fix.

His eight-match assignment includes lifting second placed KCCA to the StarTimes Uganda Premier league title, tranquilizing the player power that Byekwaso decried, instill a playing style and above all, reawaken the fans' trust in the team.

KCCA are five points adrift of leaders SC Villa with two matches in hand and have to fend off emerging pressure from third placed Vipers.

Even when he seems to have a lot on his plate, trust Mayanja's confident character to die trying to impress.

His first reign as KCC FC (then) coach 18 years ago recorded a mixed performance while his subsequent coaching roles at Bunamwaya, Kagera, Simba, Kyetume, AS Kigali, Uganda Cranes and Uganda Hippos (U20) have not shown him as a tactical coach.

Regardless, KCCA needed a fire fighter with a big influence and profile to try and redeem what is turning out to be a regrettable season.

The Lugogo club has weeded out Byekwaso's acolytes Badru Kaddu, Richard Malinga and Yahaya Walugembe Fahadie Yahaya.

Mayanja, who faces SC Villa on Sunday at Lugogo in a title shaping fiery clash, will work with Charles Ssenyange, Saka Mpiima and Moses Oloya.

With resources and history that dwarf most Ugandan clubs, KCCA is mandated to be in a title challenging mood always.

The KCCA board, still at crossroads after a third managerial gamble in the ongoing season, will not rest with the echoes from the fans demanding Mika Mutebi's return to redeem the club getting louder.

The 2-0 loss to URA on Wednesday in Lugazi didn't only expose Kaddu's frailties as a coach but also showed some KCCA senior players no longer have the crave to win matches for the club.



While Mia Mia, as Mayanja was christened during his playing days, is likely to be spared much of the criticism due to the little time he has to to provide salvation, the focus has been laid squarely on club leadership that seems to be divided on the ideal way forward.

Clash of egos

"I have taken my decision as a coach today to resign because I am seeing player power in my team. I am not going to go on facing such situations," said Byekwaso as he pre-empted a fans protest and threw in the towel.

What he meant was some of KCCA's big name players at times don't heed to certain commands.

Throw in a no-nonsense Mayanja and you're bound to have recurring altercations. A say-as-it-is coach in the same mould as Sam Ssimbwa, don't be surprised if a proud Mayanja also quit early if any of the other parties doesn't meet his demands.

Mayanja at a glance

Name: Jackson ‘Mia Mia’ Mayanja

Born: July 27 1969

Schools: Police Children School, Kololo Secondary school.

Achievements: league titles with KCC FC (1991 and 1997), Uganda Cup titles with KCC FC (1987 and 1990).

Three Cecafa titles with Uganda Cranes (1990, 1992 and 1996). Was Voted Footballer of the year twice by USPA (1993 and 1996).

Clubs played for: KCC FC, Al Masry SC (Egypt), Esperance (Tunisia) and Lowi FC (Oman)

Clubs Coached: URA FC/Lyantonde, Bunamwaya SC, KCCA FC, Kagera FC, Simba SC, Kyetume FC, AS Kigali (Assistant Coach), Uganda Cranes and Uganda Hippos (u20)

NEW KCCA TECHNICAL TEAM

Jackson Mayanja (interim head coach)

Charles Ssenyange (assistant coach)

Saka Mpiima (first team coach)