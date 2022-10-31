Mayanja makes winning start as Hippos close in on Zonal qualifiers semifinal

The announcement of Jackson Mayanja as interim head coach of the national under 20 football team, the Hippos was met with surprise.

The decision was announced only two weeks before the start of the Afcon U20 Zonal qualifiers and after Morley Byekwaso turned down the opportunity to build on the success he previously achieved in winning the zonal event and reaching the finals tournament last year.

That and coupled with Mayanja failing to make a mark in a coaching career that stretches back to two decades and includes spells as assistant national team coach with Muhammad Abas and Laszlo Czaba raised eyebrows.

On Saturday, however, he was in confident mood after seeing his team open the Cecafa Zonal qualifier with a 2-0 win over Tanzania in Khartoum, Sudan.

"In tournaments like these you always want to start with a winning touch. But we also won the game convincingly. The boys played a fantastic game in the first half. That tiki-taka type of football was fantastic to see. The confidence on the ball was there and in the second half they tried to be stylish a bit," Mayanja noted in his post game interview.

Titus Sematimba, a forward at Wakiso Giants, got the game's first goal in the 31st minute at the second attempt after his initial header had been kept out.

Rogers Mugisha then doubled the advantage four minutes later with a tap-in at the far post following Ibrahim Kasinde's low cross from the right.

The result puts the Hippos in a strong position to reach the semi-final of the Zonal tournament with only one other team Ethiopia, in their group.

The other group, A, consists Djibouti, Burundi, South Sudan and Sudan.

The top two teams in each group qualify for the semis where the finalists earn slots to the Afcon U20 final tournament expected to be held in Egypt next year.

Afcon U20 qualifier

Result

Uganda 2-0 Tanzania

Fixture - November 5