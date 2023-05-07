Mayanja meltdown illuminates Vipers control

After four matches in charge, the true identity of KCCA coach Jackson Mayanja has come to the fore.

There were lingering doubts pertaining his coaching ingenuity and nerves to handle a top club.

That debate might have been settled on Friday as Mayanja literally run berserk following KCCA's 1-0 loss to title rivals Vipers at the St Mary's Stadium-Kitende.

It is still the same old Mayanja.Proud, paranoid, tactically inept and ever ready to pass on blame.



The wins over SC Villa and Gaddafi have been followed by a shaming draw with Onduparaka and a hurting loss to Vipers.

Against the Venoms, Mayanja's charges lost their heads and the frustration was summed up by Congolese striker Simon Kankonde get a red for punching referee Mashood Ssali after the match.

KCCA's best two chances fell to playmaker Allan Okello who hit the post and wasted the other one on one opportunity.

Vipers coach Alex Isabirye stuck to his long ball approach while for KCCA it was the end justifying the means.

Milton Karisa's late strike took Vipers to second spot with 45 points from 23 matches and relegated KCCA that has played a game more to third with same point tally.

SC Villa still top the StarTimes Uganda Premier League table with 46 points from 25 matches.

No dressing room control

Mayanja was recruited to restore sanity in the KCCA dressing room after Morley Byekwaso admitted it was to heavy for him.

The unbecoming demeanor exuded by some KCCA players and Mayanja at St Mary's Stadium-Kitende shows the rot is deep.

KCCA defender got embroiled in a brawl with Vipers goalkeeping coach Ibrahim Mugisha that led to the latter being shown marching orders.

Mayanja couldn't serenade his boys and was also booked after confrontation with fourth official Shamirah Nabadda at the touchline.

In a boastful way, Mayanja turned his anger to the media after the match and uttered some expletives to them.

“The best team lost. I want to put it on camera (sick) and I will not fear anyone. Mr. Mashood (Ssali) is a problem,” he said.

He stormed out of the pressroom when pressed by journalists to elucidate where exactly Ssali had erred.

Mayanja's tirade is obviously detrimental to KCCA's title quest considering he was brought in to restore calm and make use of the remaining eight matches.

Next up for the Kasasiro Boys is a daunting trip to Wankulukuku to face Express on Saturday and that will require thorough soul searching and refocusing.

Tricky ties against Bul, Busoga United and Soltilo Bright Stars lay in wait for Mayanja.

Vipers in cruise control

Alex Isabirye's charges visit Soltilo Bright Stars on Tuesday at Kavumba and then head to Arua to play Onduparaka with a huge possibility of overtaking Villa.