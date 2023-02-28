Mayanja optimistic ahead of Nigeria task

Jackson Mayanja gave the impression during his post-match media duties against South Sudan that he cared little about which team his side would face in the quarterfinals of the U-20 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Uganda Hippos head coach decided to focus on his side's strengths rather than those of their opponents.

"This is what I was looking at whether I am first or second but I have qualified that is the most important,” Mayanja responded when quizzed about facing Nigeria in the quarterfinals.

He had just witnessed his team play out a goalless draw with South Sudan at the Suez Canal in Ismailia on Sunday evening, a result that left them needing the drawing of lots to decide the Group B winners.

Both Uganda and Congo finished level on five points and with an identical record to that of Congo while South Sudan qualified in third position with four points.

After making five changes for the game, the Hippos were shaky defensively at times but there was also sufficient evidence for optimism going into the quarterfinal game against Nigeria where the winner will secure a World Cup slot.

"My goal here in this tournament is to take this team to the World Cup. That's why I give a chance to every player of mine to express himself, to express talent,” Mayanja stated.

None impressed more than playmaker Travis Mutyaba who showed flashes of his immense potential with several mazy runs that included forcing a low save from South Sudan goalkeeper Goodwill Yogusuk.

The performance earned him the man of the match award and he should be in contention to retain his spot after being dropped following the opening 2-2 draw with Central African Republic. Titus Sematimba and Rogers Mugisha also had lively outings as the Hippos dominated possession.

Skipper Isma Mugulusi, John Paul Dembe, Ivan Irinimbabazi, Haruna Lukwago and Ibrahim Juma could all return after being rested for the game against South Sudan.