Mayanja rallies reinvigorated KCCA

New life has been breathed into KCCA's title charge since Jackson Mayanja took over two games ago.

Taking advantage of Vipers' slip-up at SC Villa last Saturday with a 1-0 triumph over Gaddafi, KCCA can now go top if they beat out of sorts Onduparaka today at the MTN Omondi Stadium-Lugogo.

At 44 points from 22 matches in second place on the StarTimes Uganda Premier League table, victory for KCCA can aid them leapfrog current leaders Villa that have 46 points from 24 matches.

"For us to win this league trophy, we have to beat every team left and that is what I'm working on," Mayanja said.

His perfect record so far has reawakened belief at Lugogo that a 14th league title may be in the offing and the revitalised player mood exhibits just that.

"Winning the next three matches of the six left will give us the exact title picture (that includes Onduparaka today and Vipers on Friday).

"That said, I'm pleased with what players like Moses Waiswa, Allan Okello and Julius Poloto are doing at the moment," Mayanja added.

Waiswa, who put on a man of the match performance against Gaddafi, typifies best the KCCA players' sudden positive transformation having gone AWOL during Morley Byekwaso's last month's at the club.

Bottom-placed Onduparaka arrive at Lugogo with 14 pints from 23 matches and were lucky to snatch a late 2-all draw against West Nile rivals Arua Hill on Friday.

With five matches left to play, it is hard seeing the Caterpillars survive the drop considering they still have to play KCCA, Vipers,Maroons and Blacks Power.

Regardless, they remain a slippery opponent for KCCA especially if their vital players like William Gama, Rashid Okocha, Alex Adriko, Denis Ojara and Emmanuel Oketch come to the party.

KCCA and Okello in particular, tend to cherish hosting Onduparaka and that standout 8-0 mauling in December 2020 is still vivid in many fans' mind.

Venomous task

Vipers coach Alex Isabirye will not have defender Livingston Mulondo who sustained a concussion injury in the 1-0 loss to SC Villa on Saturday when they host Gaddafi on Tuesday at the St Mary's Stadium-Kitende.

To get back on the title rail, third-placed Vipers with 39 points and three matches adrift of leaders SC Villa, must get back to their winning ways at home.

Rogers Torach is expected to partner Hillary Mukundane in defence in the absence of Mulondo while Isabirye is most likely to stick with the attacking cast of Bright Anukani, Milton Karisa, Karim Ndugwa and Abubakar Lawal.

Isabirye can also unleash attack-minded midfielders Karim Watambala, Garcia Mpongo and forward Martin Kizza on to Wasswa Bbosa's Gaddafi that is 10th on the table.

StarTimes Uganda Premier League

Tuesday fixtures

KCCA vs. Onduparaka, 4pm (Lugogo)