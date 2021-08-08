Mbabazi: An African hero who cheated death

By Alex Dunne More by this Author

Spoken like a true adopted Irishman, Charles Livingstone Mbabazi’s first question about his “second home” city of Dublin was unexpected but, with the benefit of hindsight, very much par for the course.

“How is the weather in Dublin?” he jokingly asks.

Upon hearing that it was freezing cold and had briefly been snowing on what’s supposed to be a springtime Monday morning, he could only chuckle.

The 40-year-old was brought back in his mind to his first visit to Ireland’s capital, as a hopeful kid with Premier League dreams immediately hit with a bad dose of the Irish weather’s cold reality.

The start

The football bug bit Charles in school, playing and captaining his secondary school side and his country at underage level, before becoming one of the coaches in school as well as a player at just 14-years-old in his second year.

A wandering early career ran in parallel. KCCA and Express at home, then away to the UAE, and back to Africa with ASEC Mimosas in the Ivory Coast, coming through the club at the same time as the likes of Kolo Toure, Didier Zokora, and Aruna Dindane.

He was present for the club’s famous 1998 CAF Champions League victory, where a mostly-homegrown squad that won eight out of nine prior Ivorian titles finally clinched the continental crown against Zimbabwe’s Dynamos Harare.

Arab affair

The senior international scene came calling for his services in ’98, and further short stints at Al-Ahly in Egypt and KCCA back in Uganda followed.

A performance of his against big-hitters Senegal earned him a trip to Argentina on trial, but it was a fateful meeting.

“After the game, an agent called John Fashanu from England, I think you’ve heard of him!” he laughs. “I had a chat with him, he said he’d like to sign me, to manage my career.

“After a few months, he gave me a call and said he wanted me to come for trials with West Ham. “But I had a problem with the visa, and the Embassy didn’t want to sort it out, so I didn’t travel.

“So he suggested there’s a club called St Patrick’s in the Republic of Ireland, he has a friend who knows a guy called Pat Dolan.

“He told me I can join them for a bit for pre-season, he said after playing in Dublin it would be easier for me to go to England.

“So, I decided to come to Dublin, and try my luck!” Protracted negotiations ensued to get Charles over to Ireland for what seemed to just be a stepping stone to progressing to the Premier League.

Freezing cold

And his first thoughts after stepping off the plane to Dublin in 1999? “It was freezing cold!” Standard really. But the club were on hand to help him warm up, if only a little bit.

“To be honest, my experience, it was completely different to what I’d been used to,” he recalls.

“When I reached Inchicore I entered the stadium, I had Pat Dolan and Eamonn Collins with me. They said I should go join the training, go to the pitch.

“I told Pat: ‘There’s no way I’m training in this cold’. “So they gave me a cup of coffee, they told me ‘here, you’ll feel warm’, and I was sent out to join the lads on the field.”

The buzz of the trip quickly gave way to the reality of the League of Ireland grind.

It’s rare imports make an instant impact, and Mbabazi was no exception.

Not understood

The perishing weather in the days preceding summer football, and a rapid pressing style of play pelting you with tackles and no time to drag one’s feet - plus he took a while to thoroughly understand.

“I played with big players in Africa, big boys who’d go on to play for big teams in Europe, but the style of football here was different,” he says.

“The pace was high, the pace was so high, and the pitches were freezing.

“Another problem was the language. The Irish-English is different from the English we’re used to in Uganda.

“They were talking all the time and the things they were saying, I could not understand.

“It took me a few weeks, a few months to really understand what they were saying. “After a while, I started to understand everything, but it wasn’t easy.”

Joining champions

Charles was also arriving into a Pat’s side accustomed to success. They were the reigning champions, and had won three of the last four league titles.

“It wasn’t easy breaking into that Pat’s team,” he remembers.

“At the time I came over as a wide midfielder and they had Paul Osam, he was at his peak, Martin Russell was playing his game.

“I had to be patient, I had to know where I’m coming from and where I want to go.

“After two, three months, there was a game against Longford. The team was training in the morning and we had the game in the afternoon, and before training Pat told me ‘you’ll be playing this afternoon’.

“I said ‘no problem’. I’ve been waiting for this chance, I’ve been waiting for my time. I’ve been patient.

“Luckily enough, I scored, it was a good goal too. From the centre, I had a good shot. After that game I didn’t look back.”

Advertisement

Off to Argentina

Charles’ game time would begin to surge, but the globetrotting instinct kicked back in when he almost left the Athletic to return to South America before his first season finished.

“My agent called me and said to me did I want to go back to Argentina,” he says. There’s a club in Buenos Aires.

“I made a mistake, I said I did not have a club, but when I reached there St Pat’s said they would not release me. They wanted me to come back.”

But he did come back, and he cracked on, falling in love with Inchicore and the Saints faithful.

And so he committed to them in the same way they had committed to him, moving his family over to Dublin and immersing himself in the Dublin 8 community.

Charles remembers those days fondly, heading out to schools and community projects, recalling his love for the local pubs, and kicking ball with the youngfellas outside his Thomas Street apartment.

Home again

“2000, the league ended, I went back home to see my family,” he says.

“But I came back to Dublin. That year, you know, we had good facilities for training, I was familiar with everything in Dublin, the Irish accent, I had a lot of friends.

“When I first came over I was living in Inchicore. I was staying in digs with some footballers and an old lady, I forget her name, she was good to me… and there was another lady, Anne, she’d always show up at the stadium.

“But then I went to Thomas Street, I was renting there. It became a second home for me, Thomas Street, Inchicore, I had so many friends, and everyone was good to us.

“Mostly it was Andy O’Callaghan, at that time he became the chairman, he moved me into his apartment, and he tried everything, his level best, to see that I enjoyed my football.

“He suggested that I move my family to Dublin, so I came back with my wife and my daughter Shivan.

“I’ll never forget Andy, he was too good to me. One day I’ll be back in Dublin and I’ll give him something, I cannot thank him enough for everything he gave to me.”

Uefa Cup goal

Charles played for Pat’s for another three years, and while it wasn’t as trophy-laden a spell as the previous decade, he did get his hands on the League Cup in 2003 and managed to score in the Uefa Cup for the club, most notably against Croatians Rijeka in the Saints’ first ever win in a European tie.

Officially, that’s all Pat’s won anyway, after a registration error involving Charles saw them docked 15 points in 2001/02, denying them the league title in favour of Dublin rivals Shelbourne.

Charles himself sees it a little differently, however. “We won the League Cup, and we also won the League,” he says.

“Apart from, well, I know there was some controversy over my registration… but we managed to win it that year.

“I did my job. My work was to play football.

“Apart from that, my third year in Dublin, I can’t forget it. We won the League and then the League Cup, I was the top scorer for the club, I won the Young Player of the Year, I was St Pat’s Player of the Year.

“After that I had offers from Shelbourne, Bohemians, England, but I decided to stay in Inchicore. It had become my second home.” But his stay in his second home came to a screeching halt just weeks after that League Cup win, however.

Chest pains

While playing against Bohemians in the League, Charles collapsed after feeling pains in his chest. “The first half, I wasn’t comfortable breathing,” he remembers.

“I saw Eamonn Collins, by that time he’d become the manager, and I said I could keep playing. “But then after two minutes, I think, I collapsed. The next thing I remember I’m in the hospital, St James’.

“They gave me some tablets and Eamonn came to visit, and after like three days the doctors let me out.”

Charles trails off, his jovial voice falling quiet. His life was sadly no stranger to tragedy up to that point.

The AIDS pandemic had affected his family, with four of his siblings contracting the deadly disease. He lost a brother and his father within hours of each other while he was in Dublin. Charles decided to stay in Ireland at the time and throw himself into his passion, scoring just days later against Bray Wanderers.

That same passion that had sustained him could now potentially kill him. While in St James’, he was diagnosed with a heart condition called Kawasaki disease, and told he couldn’t play again.

Cup final loss

Charles stayed involved with the first team but broke down after Pat’s lost the 2003 FAI Cup Final to Longford. He told the Irish Independent at the time: “That was one of the most difficult nights that I’ve ever faced. Everything just came in on top of me. I kept thinking that game would be my last involvement with St Pat’s.”

But he was determined to keep the dream alive, so he sought some more advice.

“I came back home, I saw my doctor, and then I travelled to Italy to see a specialist,” he says

“They told me that the time I collapsed, it was a blood clot. They prescribed me medication, they told me after a few months the clot will have disappeared.”

But regardless of the breakthrough, the risks associated with his condition meant the insurance costs in Ireland effectively ended his Pat’s career.

“When I came back to Ireland to play football, it wasn’t possible,” he recalls. “With the insurance, it was too expensive.”

Coaching badges

The club set him up for life after football. He began coaching with the underage sides, and also became the club’s community officer. A natural evolution for a man so beloved.

That wouldn’t do for Charles, though. He still wanted to play as long as he knew he still could. “It wasn’t the same as playing, sitting behind a desk, it wasn’t for me,” he said.

“I had a chat with my wife and I decided to come back home. “I started back playing in my local sports club, our team was called St Pat’s! And Andy O’Callaghan sponsored us.

“But then my agent said there’s a club in Vietnam, and the insurance is not so high, so I decided to go for the trial.

“They decided to offer me a contract, and I stayed there for five years. I played for ACB and then the champions Binh Duong.

“In my final year I became a player/coach and I won a cup with them.”

First job

And as his second career wound down, Charles’ mind turned to his third - full-time coaching. He’d been doing it since he was in secondary school after all.

His first big job in Uganda was with Bright Stars in Matugga, before another unique opportunity came calling - the national team job with Somalia.

“It was tough there in Somalia, you know, with what’s going on there,” Charles says. “I stayed there for one year, but I decided to come home . I was coaching Bright Stars, I was offered the job of the under-20 national team.”

Mbabazi at a glance

Early Fame. A product of the Copa Coca Cola Secondary Schools’ Championships, Mbabazi shot to fame while still at Lubiri SSS. He was a midfield maestro of good positioning, great poise, passing ability and shooting from range.

Top Clubs Shifts. He was picked up by KCCA whilst still in High School. He also played for archrivals Express and was picked to play for Uganda Cranes in the late 90s for the first time.

Journey Man. In terms of character, Mbabazi is renowned for always being on the move both as a player and coach. The nomad in him has seen Mbabbazi coach Lweza, Wandegeya, Mbarara City, Onduparaka, Kyetume in a short span.

This article was adopted Dublin Live and retouched by Sunday Monitor Sports Desk



