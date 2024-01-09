Mbabazi squeezing goals out of Venoms

Vipers goal taps have suddenly opened in the two games Livingstone Mbabazi has been in charge, and yet he will continue to demand for more ruthlessness.

It is not an everyday phenomenon in the StarTimes Uganda Premier League that a club scores over three goals in two consecutive matches.

After walloping NEC 4-1 and Busoga 3-0 at St Mary's Stadium-Kitende, Vipers have amassed seven goals in two matches which has taken their season goal tally to 26 - two strikes behind highest scorers Kitara.

Mbabazi's Midas touch in polishing Vipers' attack has seen him take a risky gamble with out of favour Ghanaian gangly forward Fumador Awisome who responded with a hattrick against NEC before limping to the sickbay.

The club's attack patterns are now well structured as witnessed in the goals Eric Kambale, Milton Karisa and Abubakar Lawal scored against Busoga United on Sunday.

The first goal was a telepathic combination between midfielder Bright Anukani and forward Yunus Sentamu who set Kambale in motion to finish off superbly.

Kambale then turned the provider in the second, turning a BusogaUnited defender Isaac Isinde inside out to chip a crisp assist to Karisa.

Mbabazi has given liberty to impress to all his forwards and that is how Nigerian substitute Lawal jumped the established queue to take on the penalty responsibilities for the third goal.

There is renewed optimism at Kitende that a third straight league title is possible - more so when the league takes a sabbatical with the holders three points adrift of table leaders Bul.

No one at the moment has patent starting rights in Mbabazi's team - and that has ignited a welcome healthy fight for starting berths and also given hope to the over 30 players at his disposal that they can too get a run in any time.

Lads like Enock Luyima, Denis Kigundu and Frank Katongole have been testimony to this which has brought about a feel good factor back into the hitherto troubled palace.

The defence that had conceded in each of the last three games before Mbabazi's arrival has now gained a solid facet with new faces coming in.