Mbalangu left soul-searching after Nairobi expose Nec

Nec gaffer Hussein Mbalangu now finds himself at a crossroads - the kind where every decision could either revive a dream or accelerate a downfall.

Under the floodlights of Nakivubo Stadium on Saturday, with drums thundering, vuvuzelas blaring, and home fans expecting a glorious continental debut, Mbalangu’s Nec fell painfully short.



What was billed as a night of history quickly turned into a tactical unraveling, as Nairobi United snatched a dramatic 2-2 draw - a result that felt more like a defeat for the Ugandan side.

The tension was thick, the air electric, but by the final whistle, frustration and disbelief reigned in the Nec dugout. What was meant to be a triumphant statement on the continental stage instead left Mbalangu soul-searching under the weight of lofty expectations and tactical misfires.



Nairobi United, under a fearless Ramadhan Gadhiyaka, took the game to Nec from the first whistle, their intention to win as clear as daylight. Their aggressive pressing and structured midfield caught the hosts off guard.

Enock Machaka gave the visitors a 28th-minute lead, tapping home from close range after Dan Olouch's long throw-in caught the Nec defense flat-footed - a move straight off the training ground that exposed poor marking.

Selection dilemma



Still reeling from a 2-0 defeat to SC Villa in the Fufa Super Eight final just three days earlier, Mbalangu gambled heavily with his starting eleven — and paid the price.

He opted for veteran goalkeeper Benjamin Ochan instead of hitherto starter Hannington Ssebwalunyo and started four inexperienced players in Charles Waibi, Joseph Sseremba, James Jarieko, and Emmanuel Kulanga.

Meanwhile, proven campaigners like Mustafa Kizza, Paul Mucureezi, Muzamiru Mutyaba, Joseph Dhata, and Titus Ssematimba were benched.



Midfield, usually Nec’s stronghold, became their softest point. The trio of Siraje Ssentamu, Sseremba, and Kulanga lacked bite, cohesion, and control, allowing Nairobi United to dictate the tempo and grow in confidence.

Nec's signature physical, gritty style — forged over two seasons under Mbalangu — was conspicuously missing.

Wake up call



To his credit, Mbalangu acted early in the second half. He introduced Kizza and Mucureezi for Gedion Odongo and Jarieko, and the shift was immediate.

Kizza’s quality deliveries from the left provided a new dimension, and in the 78th minute, his pinpoint free-kick was headed in by Cromwell Rwothomio for the equalizer.

Nec then thought they had snatched victory when Mucureezi converted a penalty at the stroke of full-time. But the joy was short-lived. Deep into stoppage time, Nec’s defensive lapse reared its head again.

Mwinyi Kibwana capitalized on a hopeful long ball, outpaced a static backline, and slotted calmly past Ochan for a gut-wrenching equalizer that left fans stunned and players collapsed in disbelief.



Now, Mbalangu’s work is well cut out ahead of Saturday’s return leg at Nyayo Stadium. He must abandon risky experiments, reinstate his experienced players, reshape the defensive unit, and reclaim midfield dominance if Nec are to progress to the next round - where either Al Ahli Madani of Sudan or Tunisia’s ES Sportive await.



Anything less than a win in Nairobi could trigger more than just elimination - it could cast a shadow over Mbalangu’s job even before the domestic league kicks off.

He must summon his best tactics to keep Nec’s continental dream alive - and protect his own future on the touchline.

CAF CONFEDERATION CUP



First legt result

Nec 2-2 Nairobi United