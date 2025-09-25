Mbalangu plots bold blitz to bury Nairobi

It’s do-or-die time for Nec on Saturday as they prepare for a high-stakes return leg clash against Kenya’s Nairobi United in the Caf Confederation Cup Preliminary Round.

Having thrown away a home advantage in a pulsating 2-2 draw at Nakivubo Stadium last Saturday, Nec - newcomers to continental football - must now prove their mettle away from home or risk a premature exit.



The first leg served up drama, tactical gambles, and defensive lapses that cost Nec dearly. Enock Machaka opened the scoring for Nairobi United before responding in the second half through a Cromwell Rwothomio header off a Mustafa Kizza free-kick.

Then Paul Mucureezi gave the hosts the lead from the penalty spot. But just when it looked like the Ugandans had completed a comeback, Mwinyi Kibwana silenced Nakivubo with a stoppage-time equaliser, capitalising on a hopeful long ball and poor defensive coordination.

Renewed fight



“It’s not the result we wanted, but we are delighted we didn’t lose,” said Nec coach Hussein Mbalangu. “We are happy because the game is still on. I promise we shall put up a good display, fight and we eliminate them.”



Mbalangu has drawn criticism for benching key players in the first leg, opting instead for a youthful side that lacked midfield bite and defensive solidity.

His selection of veteran goalkeeper Benjamin Ochan over Hannington Ssebwalunyo and the inclusion of inexperienced players like James Jarieko, Emmanuel Kulanga, and Joseph Sseremba backfired, with the team overrun in central areas and shaky at the back.

Paul Mucureezi scored off the bench.

Now, he is eager to correct those mistakes. “We have regrouped and we are setting up a strategy and game plan to win the game,” Mbalangu said. “We need to defend well, improve players mentally and physically, and most importantly, be clinical in both boxes.”



At the Nyayo Stadium, Expect Nec to return to their core strengths, reinstating the experienced sextet of Mucureezi, Mutyaba, Joseph Dhata, Ssebwalunyo, Titus Ssematimba, and Kizza.

These players bring much-needed composure, creativity, and leadership, which were sorely missing in the first leg. A reshaped midfield and tightened backline are essential if Nec are to avoid another collapse and dream of a second-round berth.

Expect no mercy



However, Nairobi United are brimming with confidence and not resting on their laurels. Technical director Ali Salim Ramadhan believes the away draw swung the pendulum in their favour.

“It’s a good result for us,” Ramadhan told Pulse Sports Kenya. “Our players showed great courage. We know Nec will come hard, but we have prepared well. We will be aggressive, use our home crowd, and finish the job.”



For Nec to overcome this Nairobi challenge, Mbalangu must also outthink his counterpart tactically. Long balls and set pieces remain Nec’s best attacking weapons, but they must be backed by sharper finishing and better in-game management.



The reward for victory is a spot in the next round against either Sudan's Al Ahli Madani or Tunisia’s ES Sportive.



It’s a must-win game - and Mbalangu knows there is no room left for missteps.