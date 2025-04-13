Mbalangu sounds war drums

The final bend of the Startimes Uganda Premier League is set up nicely with seven games left after Nec moved to within two points of leaders Vipers (53 points) ahead of their top of the table meeting in Kitende on Thursday.

Nec coach Hussein Mbalangu even sounded the war drums vowing to beat the leaders after citing unfairness in officiating during his side's gutsy come from behind 2-1 win over Kitara on Thursday.

"Come what may, we shall win and I will go there and beat him," Mbalangu vowed in the post-match press conference.

His source of frustration stemmed from three decisions that did not go his team's way.

First, referee Dick Okello turned down appeals for a handball by Ronald Otti in the box while goalkeeper Hannington Sebwalunyo also escaped a booking for what Mbalangu thought was handling of the ball outside the box.

The final straw was the sending off midfielder Enock Ssebagala for a second yellow minutes into the second half.

"When you see the way people are officiating the game, which is not fair. If you want Ugandan football to improve, let somebody win with power, with energy, not being supported. I am somebody who is transparent. We need a fair game," Mbalangu railed after the game.

Delivery

More importantly, he will have been pleased with his team's reaction scoring immediately after Livin Kabon headed in Titus Ssematimba's delivery.

Muzamir Mutyaba then tapped in from Marvin Kavuma's pass before the forward scored the decisive strike four minutes from time.

Kavuma headed in Emmauel Ajo's cross four minutes from time to underline Nec's superiority despite playing with a man down for close to 40 minutes.

The result proved key with leaders Vipers dropping points in a 2-all draw against Express to move to 53 points.

A double from Emmanuel Wasswa looked to have given financially troubled Express victory after fine first half before Vipers responded through Allan Okello and a Gusto Mulongo effort in the final minute of the five added.

The last game of match-day 23 saw KCCA show no sign of progress despite sacking coaches Abdallah Mubiru and Kefa Kisala as they lost 2-1 to Bul at the MTN Omondi Stadium in Lugogo on Saturday.

Bul stay third with 42 points while KCCA are sixth on 34.

StarTimes Uganda Premier League

Results

KCCA 1-2 Bul

Nec 2-1 Kitara

Police 2-0 Mbarara City

Express 2-2 Vipers

Wakiso Giants 3-3 Maroons

URA 4-0 Bright Stars

SC Villa 3-1 Mbale Heroes