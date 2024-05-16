Mbalangu warns his beloved Villa to expect no mercy

Poker-faced Nec gaffer Hussein Mbalangu is a man that never minces his words.

Now in the spotlight as the last hurdle to SC Villa's 17th StarTimes Uganda Premier League title, the former Jogoos sturdy striker is unfazed and preaching an upset tomorrow.

"No team has beaten us twice so far and we intend to avenge SC Villa's first round 3-0 defeat.

"We have already flattened title challengers Bul, Kitara and Vipers at Lugogo so Villa is next," Mbalangu, sporting a trademark goatee beard, said.

Dusan Stojanovic's Villa are top of the log with 54 points from 28 matches and need maximum points over sixth-placed Nec (48 points) at the MTN-Omondi Stadium, Lugogo tomorrow to be declared champions for the first time in 20 years.

"I have no mercy for my beloved Villa because we want to finish off the league on a high with a win and I'm a professional coach.

"Actually, at the moment we are not even thinking about the Stanbic Uganda Cup Final with Kitara (on May 25 at Wankulukuku) but winning the Villa game," Mbalangu stressed.

Scripting a legacy

He rubbishes swirling media rumours that he might be relieved of his Nec duties even when he has helped the soldiers to punch above there weight in their maiden UPL season.

"I'm still the Nec coach with a running (two-year) contract. I don't care about the media reports because I know I'm doing my best.

"After all, I am the most straight and most disciplined coach in the league who will be on demand and heavily compensated if Nec sacked me, " he added.

Mbalangu has cultivated the Nec side into a hard fighting mean machine with requisite experience although at times they tend to develop cold feet when push comes to shove.

"Villa' s main strengths include their unity, talented young players and commendable welfare that now rivals the likes of Vipers, KCCA, Bul, URA and us.

Nec striker Cromwell Rwothomio.

"With Umar Mandela (club president) and their Serbian coach (Stojanovic) fully pushing the team, it might take more than luck to stop them, " Mbalangu expounded on what has made the Jogoos special this term.

Good old days

More than two decades ago, Mbalangu spent three years at Villa.

Then a workaholic forward, Mbalangu was overshadowed by the imperious Hassan Mubiru and Andrew 'Fimbo' Mukasa renowned lethal striking Mu-Mu combination but managed to score nine goals from the bench as Villa won the league and cup double in 2000.

"I scored the winning goal against Military FC in the Uganda Cup final in 2000 and played second fiddle to (the late) Magid Musisi when he returned from Turkey as we won the double again in 2002," Mbalangu reminisced.

He hastily adds that their team was ten times better than the current one, well facilitated and motivated with fans also generously shipping in to help Mandela.