Mbale derby ends in draw

Coach Asaph Mwebaze commenced his new job at Mbale Heroes with a goalless draw against derby rivals Kataka in Mbale on Tuesday.

The two sets of fans had traded words before the game and created a perfect scene for a derby but their strikers were too timid to deliver the goals that mattered most on the day.

Mbale Heroes had more of the ball in both halves but Kataka were the likelier ones to score from the breaks.

Former Bul goalkeeper Paul Mujampani was forced to stretch to his limits thrice in the second half to keep off Herbert Katongole and Akram Munyolo.

Kataka's right back Steven Namaisi continued with his trademark long throws that caused Heroes problems in the defence but the strikers failed to build on it.

Kataka's head coach Godfrey Awachango, welcomed the results more than his counterpart, saying he had come prepared for anything.

"We came prepared for the results - a win, draw or loss- but we managed to share the points which I think is good enough for both sides it being a derby and first game of the season," Awachango said.

Mwebaze picked his lessons on what to work on as he starts his second month in charge of the club.

"We were solid at the back but our wings were not as vibrant as I expected them to do. we accept the result since it was a tense derby but that means we have work to make harder to create more chances," the coach noted.